LeanData Debuts Scheduling Automation Solution for High-Performing Revenue Teams

BookIt by LeanData creates an express lane for website visitors to instantly schedule a meeting with the best person to help them

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData , the modern revenue orchestration platform for today's growth leaders, has released its newest solution which enables revenue teams to auto-qualify and auto-book meetings with inbound prospects visiting a company's website.

LeanData's new BookIt solution eliminates manual back-and-forth scheduling of meetings between sellers and buyers, and allows website visitors to automatically schedule a meeting with the right person to help them. (PRNewswire)

Integrated with the most popular online calendars and marketing automation platforms, LeanData BookIt empowers prospects to immediately secure a meeting with the right person – thereby eliminating manual back-and-forth scheduling between sellers and buyers, and often lengthy wait times for seller follow-up after initial interest is expressed.

Gartner recently identified scheduling automation as a key emerging technology that can help sellers gain a competitive edge and improve virtual selling results. ("Top Technologies for Pipeline Growth," May 18, 2022) ¹

"As we've witnessed firsthand with our customers, BookIt not only accelerates lead conversions for sellers, but it also improves the buying experience for prospects," said Doug Bell, CMO at LeanData. "BookIt is a natural extension of LeanData's revenue orchestration platform, and further extends the competitive advantage of our customers in today's selling environment."

Strong market demand, rapid customer adoption

Released in May, LeanData's BookIt solution has already generated strong demand from high-performing B2B revenue teams.

"Speed to lead has been huge for us, and that is the biggest benefit where BookIt delivers," said Yana Clark, Marketing Operations Analyst, Alation. "Meetings could take 24 hours or more to schedule previously. With BookIt, the SDR doesn't even have to reach out – prospects can choose to book meetings instantly."

"BookIt removes the manual step of coordinating schedules, which saves our sales team's time," said Tim Herchenroeder, Senior Salesforce Developer, Brazen Technologies. "But most importantly, from our customers' perspective, they can talk to the right person very quickly. So, it's just much more efficient and a win/win for everyone."

"We have a high volume of quality inbound leads for sales reps that are on the road and in the field, so it's often necessary for SDRs to qualify leads. However, the manual back-and-forth to schedule meetings can introduce another hurdle for a prospect," said Christine Leonard, Executive Director of Sales Development and Renewals at Amplify. "For our prospects, BookIt reduces the friction between point of interest and connecting with the person who is going to help them."

How does it work?

Companies can easily add BookIt to their marketing automation webforms to offer the convenience of scheduling automation to their prospects. Submissions are instantly routed via LeanData's drag-and-drop decision logic according to a customer's unique go-to-market parameters.

In addition to highly accurate and sophisticated routing capabilities, BookIt offers a customizable scheduling experience allowing companies to provide consistent and branded experiences to their prospects.

BookIt works with the leading marketing automation vendors, including Marketo, Hubspot and Pardot, and is fully integrated with both Google and Microsoft 365 calendars.

LeanData BookIt is now available, with pricing available upon request. For more information or to request a demo, please visit

https://www.leandata.com/appointment-scheduling-software/ .

About LeanData

Today's growth leaders are powering their B2B selling with LeanData, the gold standard in modern revenue orchestration and an essential element of the modern RevTech stack. The LeanData Revenue Orchestration Platform, powered by No-Code Automation, simplifies and accelerates coordination of all the plays, people and processes needed to transform buyer signals into buying decisions. LeanData is inspiring a global movement among its 800+ customers and community of 5000+ OpsStars worldwide, empowering them with revenue operations excellence that translates into compelling buyer experiences and competitive advantage. See www.leandata.com .

¹ Gartner, " Top Technologies for Driving Pipeline Growth ," May 18, 2022

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

