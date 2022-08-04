NFT Startup BigFoot Town Launches 'BigFoot' NFT Collection and Suite of Tools

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigFoot Town, the NFT trading suite platform that aims to create the next avid community of NFT believers and DAO builders, is today announcing the launch of its eponymous 'BigFoot' Solana NFT Collection. Holders of a BigFoot NFT will gain early access to the company's partner Dapps and a suite of exclusive NFT tools.

Already the company is gaining attention for it's GameDAO (NOT-A-GAMEFI) model, where early gamers and investors become game producers. After publishing, the profit from the game would be shared with the DAO, thus creating an avid community of game builders.

In addition to GameDAO, BigFoot Town is also providing exclusive Premium NFT, Social, and Trading tools to help degens maximize their profits and bring out the next opportunities to the builder gang.

Laying the foundations

Laying the foundation of MetaFantasy, the world of BigFoot stands to benefit from the huge ecosystem of the Metaverse and the fun and opportunities that will come along with it. The company's offering of NFT Analytics Tools follows their planned profit-sharing NFT model - the foundational aspect of the BigFoot Town community.

Speaking of the community, the goal with the BigFoot community is to create the best suite of tools while providing the best level of support to members, all the while increasing the awareness of the NFTs on the platform among the wider token and web3 community beyond.

Khanh Tiet, Founder of BigFoot Town said, "The BigFoot NFT Town and Discord has over 20,000 members and thousands of Twitter followers. The demand for the upcoming collection is super exciting for everyone at BigFoot Town and our community. We can't wait to share everything on August 5 to the world."

In addition to founder Khanh Tiet, the team at BigFoot Town consists of several team members from prominent web3 and tech companies such as Kalpha, Chongluadao, HawkSight and TP-Link. In the future, the team will expand to offer more learning resources and sharing experiences on different channels such as Youtube, Medium and HashNode as well as other workshops. The goal with this is to help community members invest smarter and learn more about how BigFoot Town is further promoting their vision of the future of NFTs, web3 and the overall metaverse landscape.

First mint event

The platform's first mint date takes place on August 5, and is already fully whitelisted for the first 3000 NFT. As emphasized by Khanh Tiet - founder or BigFoot Town, following this initial launch, there will be a subsequent minting date soon to be announced later for fans who were unable to take part in the first launch collection.

