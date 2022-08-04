Smile Doctors Continues Impressive Growth in Q2 2022 Report

OSO builds on Q1 growth with the addition of new affiliated orthodontic practices

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors , the largest and fastest-growing ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., is adding to its ever-growing list of affiliated practices with the announcement of 20 new clinics added in Q2 2022.

The addition of the 20 locations brings the total number of clinics Smile Doctors represents to 344 and includes 13 new doctors and seven new practices.

Associated Orthodontists ( Illinois )

Charleston Orthodontic Specialists ( South Carolina )

Legler Orthodontics ( Florida )

Farina Orthodontic Specialists ( Florida )

Rothenberg Orthodontics ( New Jersey )

Lakes Orthodontics ( Minnesota )

Copus Orthodontics ( Michigan )

"We are so proud to partner with so many fantastic doctors who are dedicated to our mission to create confident smiles and inspire everyone they come into contact with," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "From inception, our goal has been to create a lasting positive impact in all the communities we serve. The continuous growth we are experiencing as a brand would not be possible without the heart and hard work of our family of affiliated practices."

Founded and led by orthodontists, Smile Doctors' patient-first focus allows orthodontists do to what they do best: care for patients. By joining the Smile Doctors family, private practices benefit from economies of scale, brand identity support, access to the latest cutting-edge technology, access to operational and financial tools that make their practices more efficient and improve the bottom line, and more, enabling them to focus their attention and expertise on excellent patient experience and outcomes.

"Joining the Smile Doctors family of affiliated practices was a great decision for our practice and patients," said Dr. Mark Farina of Farina Orthodontic Specialists. "It allows my team and I to focus on providing exceptional care to our patients while giving us access to an organization that is dedicated to supporting other facets of the business. Plus, I have a platform to connect with hundreds of my peers across the country for support and ongoing innovation in orthodontics."

Continuing their commitment to being thought leaders in the category, Smile Doctors is sponsoring a variety of conferences throughout the remainder of 2022 with affiliated doctors speaking on advancements in the industry at select events, as well. Conferences at which the brand is participating include GORP, Orthopreneurs Summit, The Great Lakes Association of Orthodontists, Mother of Pearls Conference, and MSO/SAO/SWSO Annual Session.

To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 340 convenient locations in 25 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

