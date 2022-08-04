SPARC Research Celebrates New Office and Manufacturing Center

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research, based in Warrenton, VA, recently celebrated the grand opening of their new 20,000 sq. ft. office and manufacturing facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony held on July 08, 2022.

SPARC Research founder and CEO Dr. Patrick Hewitt and SPARC President Matt Cornwell welcomed distinguished guests from the Commonwealth, to include the Honorable Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin, Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade for the Commonwealth of Virginia Nicole Riley, and Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. The Honorable District Supervisor Holder Trumbo represented Fauquier County and welcomed local business owners and guests.

Governor Youngkin expressed his enthusiasm for SPARC's decision to expand in Fauquier County by saying "I am so excited today as the vision of SPARC Research is about making rockets go. How exciting is that? When you in fact see entrepreneurs thriving and ideas becoming great businesses, that's an ecosystem that will win. It's amazing". Deputy Secretary Riley stated, "It was with the help of the Virginia Department of Economic Development and the county of Fauquier working together that we were able to secure this project".

Dr. Hewitt said "I couldn't have asked for better support along the way from the various state and local organizations. They've been instrumental in making this happen and contributing to the success of SPARC Research". Mr. Cornwell followed by saying "Today is a day of celebration and recognition for what a small aerospace business has accomplished in four short years".

Following opening remarks and speeches, Governor Youngkin presented SPARC with a Virginia flag which will be proudly on display to commemorate the event. The guests then participated in the official ribbon cutting ceremony at the entry, and later were given a tour of the new facility.

The SPARC Research team will now begin Phase II of their planned expansion and transition to manufacturing of inert rocket motor components in the new facility.

About SPARC Research

SPARC Research was founded in 2018 to advance the state-of-the-art in rocket and airbreathing technology development, preliminary design, and prototype demonstration using modern multiphysics modeling tools. For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com or contact: SPARC Research, 1 (540) 351-5121, info@sparcresearch.com

