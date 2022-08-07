Dr. Neeraj Agarwal of the Huntsman Cancer Institute to Serve as a Scientific Advisor for Vial's Oncology CRO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Neeraj Agarwal will act as a scientific advisor for Vial's Oncology CRO alongside Dr. Guru Sonpavde, Dr. Arati Rao, and Dr. Antoni Ribas. Together, they will lend their expertise to the Vial team as Vial continues to expand their Oncology CRO.

Vial is a next-generation tech-enabled CRO reimagining the clinical trial industry. Vial offers best-in-class trial management through one seamless system and innovative CRO services across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology. Vial's CRO distinguishes itself by leveraging technology to streamline processes that deliver efficient trials and a superior CRO experience. Vial is thrilled to work with brilliant minds like Dr. Agarwal, who welcome a new approach to clinical trials.

Dr. Neeraj Agarwal is an internationally recognized genitourinary cancer specialist. He has been the overall study chair of multiple Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III trials and serves as a steering committee member of numerous other studies.

Dr. Agarwal was recently named Senior Director of Clinical Research Innovation at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah, where he holds multiple other leadership positions. In addition to Vial's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Agarwal is a consultant to the Oncology Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) of the FDA. He also leads early therapeutics in the SWOG genitourinary cancers committee.

On serving as an Oncology CRO advisor, Dr. Agarwal stated, "Over the last two decades, the entire process of conducting clinical trials has exponentially grown cumbersome. It is critical for this process to become more efficient to improve administrative work for the investigating teams, make it easier for our patients to enroll, improve the accrual timeline, and expedite and decrease the cost of drug development."

Dr. Agarwal's expertise in oncology and years of experience within the clinical trial industry will be an excellent addition to Vial's Scientific Advisory Board.

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation CRO (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees and is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

