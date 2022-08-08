The Folded Flag Foundation Honors Our Nation's Fallen Service Members at New York Gala on Sept. 8, 2022

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to honoring the legacy of America's fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, announced its Salute to Service Gala will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the gala will go directly to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of our U.S. military who died in service to our country. Folded Flag selected this date as a way to honor the men and women who joined the military after the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Craig Barber, chief executive officer of O'Charley's, LLC, 99 Restaurants, LLC and Restaurant Growth Services, LLC, will serve as the gala emcee. Gen. Paul Kern, U.S. Army, Ret., who served as the Commanding General of the Army Material Command for 38 years, is this year's gala keynote speaker. His career blends technical expertise, combat operations, program management, policy development and advising to senior political leaders. Barber and Kern also serve on the board of trustees for The Folded Flag Foundation.

The evening will also feature a special performance by the NYPD Emerald Society, as well as a silent and live auction featuring exclusive and one-of-a-kind experiences. Guests will enjoy delicious food, a selection of Foley Family Wines and the opportunity to network with other attendees while raising money for Gold Star Families across the nation.

"Our Salute to Service Gala provides the opportunity for us to pay special tribute to and honor the thousands of lives that were lost and impacted as a result of the 9/11 attacks. We will never forget the heroism of those brave men and women who came to America's aid, and their sacrifices," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "The legacies of these individuals and all of our nation's fallen service members are carried on by their families and loved ones. The Folded Flag Foundation is proud to offer educational scholarships to Gold Star families from across the nation."

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by businessman and NHL team owner Bill Foley as a way to honor the legacy of, and pay tribute to, our nation's fallen service members. For the 2022-23 school year, The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $3.25 million in educational scholarships to 750 recipients. These scholarships help cover the costs of tuition for K-12, college or trade school.

Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available for this event. For more information, please visit FoldedFlagFoundation.org/NYCGala.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

