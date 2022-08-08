MPLX LP prices $1.0 billion senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.950% senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes") in an underwritten public offering. The Notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.433% of par.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay, redeem or otherwise retire some or all of its (i) 3.500% senior notes due December 2022 (including the portion of such notes for which Andeavor Logistics LP is the obligor) and (ii) 3.375% senior notes due March 2023, and in the interim may use such net proceeds for general partnership purposes.

The closing of this offering is expected to occur on Aug. 11, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

