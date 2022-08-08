Post-Upfronts Survey Finds 85% of Networks Are Increasingly Adopting New Measurement Providers

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from the VAB Measurement Innovation Task Force found that networks and advertisers are, at higher levels of use and investment than ever before, adopting new currencies and measurement solutions.

The survey—whose findings represent 90% of the TV ad revenue in the market, inclusive of the major TV publishers and a majority of the single networks—illustrates the extent to which advertisers were seeking and implementing new measurement platforms during negotiations at the recent 2022-2023 Upfronts.

"While many pre-Upfront indicators pointed to a potential win for marketers that were ready to dive into TV measurement options providing new highs in counting all ad screens and better calculating cross-platform dynamics, we also heard marketers ask for a post-Upfront usage tally of measurement optionality," said Sean Cunningham, President and CEO, VAB. "Those tallied results reveal an ad marketplace embracing newer measurement options with escalating urgency, and the increased competition in all-screens/ cross-platform TV measurement is shaping up to be a bigger realized win for marketers searching for business and brand growth—sooner rather than later."

At the 2022-2023 Upfronts:

Eighty five percent of respondents increased their use or investment in the number of measurement providers.

Over one-quarter of respondents said that between 25% to 49% of their Upfront advertisers will actively use or test a measurement option other than Nielsen.

One hundred and seventy-five advertisers were engaged with TV publishers in the use or testing of new measurement solutions.

The top categories for new measurement solutions were automotive, consumer packaged goods, telecommunications, quick service restaurants and pharmaceuticals.

Among multiscreen TV formats, new measurement solutions were most frequently applied to linear TV, streaming, connected TV and over-the-top.

Formed in 2021, the VAB Measurement Innovation Task Force formally mobilized a highly effective group of the top strategic minds in research, analytics and insights from TV publishers and distributors to accelerate the pace of overdue innovation in media measurement and currency.

