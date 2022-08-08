RetailFirst Insurance Group's Insurer A- (Excellent) Ratings Reaffirmed by AM Best

LAKELAND, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailFirst Insurance Group® announced today that AM Best has reaffirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) of its insurers RetailFirst® Insurance Company and BusinessFirst Insurance Company®.

This is the fifth consecutive year that both companies have received an A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best. The rating is based on an insurer's financial strength and the ability to meet its ongoing insurance policy and contract obligations.

Thomas Petcoff, chairman of the board for RetailFirst Insurance Group, attributes much of the company's success to "a loyal network of independent insurance agents who understand the value of long-term relationships and a consistent, service intensive approach to meeting the needs of our insureds. In hard and soft markets, RetailFirst Insurance Company and BusinessFirst Insurance Company can be counted on to provide outstanding service to insureds and agents alike."

About RetailFirst and BusinessFirst

Together RetailFirst and BusinessFirst insure more than 11,000 businesses throughout Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. The day-to-day operations of both companies are managed by Summit®, the people who know workers' comp®, a managing general agent with more than 40 years of experience in workers' compensation.

