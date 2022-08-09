Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Evergreen Insurance Managers Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Hillsboro, Oregon-based Evergreen Insurance Managers Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2006, Evergreen Insurance Managers is a wholesale insurance broker and managing general agency offering commercial insurance solutions for a wide variety of industries. The team serves clients throughout the Pacific Northwest. Dyan Bates, Nancy Schultz and their associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Kevin Doyle, VP-Western Region & Chicago for Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS).

"The Evergreen team expands RPS's presence into the greater Portland market and offers us new growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. "Their client-first philosophy complements our own, and I am delighted to welcome Dyan, Nancy and their associates to our growing global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.