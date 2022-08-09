Changing Your Perspective - Mindray Redefines the Possibilities of Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS)

Mindray solidifies its position as an industry innovator and leader in the POCUS market with the debut of the newest edition to the TE Series Ultrasound Family, the TE X.

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray North America, a global leader and developer of healthcare technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, announced the launch of a new product that is changing the perspective in the Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) market: the TE X Ultrasound System. The technology-rich system gives clinicians access to the most robust suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Smart Tools available today and is powered by Mindray's proprietary software-based beamformer Zone Sonography Technology+ (ZST+). This new product has a leading industrial design with an unrivaled 23.8-inch rotatable, full touchscreen display that supports both landscape and portrait orientation for easy adaptability to any clinical environment, and an industry-first wireless transducer that connects to the TE X System or can be used independently with a mobile device.

With a leading industrial design & suite of AI-powered Smart Tools, Mindray's TE X redefines the possibilities of POCUS.

The portable TE X Ultrasound System offers a full suite of innovative features and AI-powered Smart Tools to help expedite clinical decision-making and achieve reproducibility between exams.

TE X AI-powered Smart Tool Highlights:

Smart TTQA: A dedicated speckle tracking algorithm for strain analysis of the ventricles, providing global and free wall longitudinal strain results and additional segmental performance data.

Smart Echovue: AI-enhanced cardiac plane recognition, guidance, and interactive feedback for attaining standard echo views.

Smart Nerve: Automated recognition and enhancement of nerve bundles to help guide procedures and improve patient outcomes.

Auto EF Plus: Real-time auto tracing of the LV yielding volume data and Simpson's EF with one-click.

Mindray's dedication to the POCUS industry and its continued efforts to diversify and introduce revolutionary products to the Emergency Medicine and Critical Care markets have been well received by clinicians who need a technology-driven solution to meet their needs. Six years ago, Mindray disrupted the POCUS industry with the launch of the first fully touch-based ultrasound, the TE7 Ultrasound System. Last year, Mindray did it again and set a new standard for POCUS with the TE7 Max Ultrasound System. The TE X Ultrasound System continues this legacy of disruptive technology, taking ultrasound to heights that have not been reached before, and firmly establishes Mindray as a market leader in POCUS, solidifying their intentions to continue innovating and driving the market forward to bring the technology of tomorrow, today.

"The TE Series Ultrasound Family continues to push the boundaries of Point of Care Ultrasound," said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "The new TE X carries forth the legacy of the TE Family and introduces new wireless transducer technology for Emergency Medicine and Critical Care. We are excited to share the system with clinicians and welcome the opportunity to exceed their expectations of what is possible with POCUS."

The TE X Ultrasound Machine is backed by Mindray's exclusive Living Technology™ promise that provides customers with easily upgradable software enhancements to keep their ultrasound machines at the leading-edge throughout their life cycle. Mindray's ultrasound solutions command a powerful return on investment by offering the industry's best investment protection and total cost of ownership with a standard 5-year warranty. Through innovative solutions like the TE X, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.

About Mindray

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

Inspired by the increasing clinical demands of today’s challenging healthcare environment, the touch-based TE X Ultrasound System adopts advanced technologies and integrates them into an innovative, accessible, and patient-centered solution. (PRNewswire)

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. (PRNewsfoto/Mindray North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindray North America