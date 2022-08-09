Normalyze Announces General Availability of Its Freemium Offering To Help DevSecOps and Security Engineers Discover and Secure Cloud Data

Normalyze Announces General Availability of Its Freemium Offering To Help DevSecOps and Security Engineers Discover and Secure Cloud Data

Company Announces at Black Hat USA 2022, where they are a finalist for the Innovation Competition

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK HAT USA -- Normalyze , a data-first cloud security platform, today announced General Availability for its Freemium offering, a self-serve, free platform that democratizes data discovery and classification in all three public clouds, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The company made the announcement today at Black Hat USA 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, where they are exhibiting at Booth #IC13.

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions (PRNewswire)

DevSecOps and security engineers today don't have access to a comprehensive offering focused on data security in cloud environments. As a result, it's costly and overly complicated to prioritize cloud threats and determine attack paths. Normalyze Freemium is optimal for users to gain full visibility into their cloud accounts and help discover and secure sensitive data while operating continuous integration and continuous delivery (CICD) cycles.

Normalyze's Freemium offering has unparalleled ease-of-use and accuracy, enabling users to connect it to any cloud account within minutes to access:

Full data discovery with graph-based analysis that includes all assets, data stores, resources, identities and accesses through a daily snapshot of the cloud environment.

A comprehensive visual User Interface (UI) that offers up to 30 days of historical tracking.

A dashboard that outlines all detected risks per datastore.

Support for all structured and unstructured data stores across the 3 clouds.

Automation workflows to drive remediation with DevOps.

Easily upgrade for a full trial to access advanced capabilities such as sensitive data classification, vulnerability scanning, APIs and more.

"Normalyze helped us get full visibility in our cloud environment and was simple to use out-of-the-box," said Boney Sekh, Cofounder and CTO at Orkes. "We were able to on-board all our cloud accounts with a few simple clicks and get the insights we need to protect our cloud resources and any sensitive data connected within 45 minutes of sign-up."

"Securing cloud data is like the wild, wild west and security engineers are spending way too much of their time and energy trying to harness it," said Amer Deeba, Cofounder and CEO at Normalyze. "It was important to us to offer a free offering with a low barrier to entry for the DevSecOps community. Freemium is the first step to get users started with the visibility they need to continuously discover data and secure it."

Freemium is a free, self-service offering. Users can sign up, onboard, and begin cloud scans within minutes to explore the cloud environment and build the graph. There is no credit card needed to get started. For more information visit, https://normalyze.ai/freemium .

Black Hat USA 2022

Normalyze is on-site at Black Hat USA 2022 this week as an event sponsor (Booth #IC13) and speaker. Abhinav Singh, the head of threat research at Normalyze, will be giving the talk during DEFCON 22 training, Defender's Guide to Securing Public Cloud Infrastructures , which is a hands-on training focused on elevating participant's threat detection, security investigations, and response knowledge into the cloud. The session will contain exercises to simulate real-life attack scenarios on cloud infrastructure & applications.

Additionally, Normalyze has been selected as one of four finalists for the Black Hat USA 2022 Innovation Competition . As a winner, the company will present the key mission and features of the Normalyze platform to a live judging panel on the Innovation City Stage in the Business Hall, Bayside ABC, Level 1 at 4:30pm PT on August 10.

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com . Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Normalyze

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions helping customers secure their data, applications, identities, and infrastructure across public clouds. With Normalyze, organizations can discover and visualize their cloud data attack surface within minutes and get real-time visibility and control into their security posture including access, configurations, and sensitive data to secure cloud infrastructures at scale. The Normalyze agentless and machine-learning scanning platform continuously discovers resources, sensitive data and access paths across all cloud environments. The company is founded by security veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba and calls Corelight and Netskope to be customers. It is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. For more information, please visit normalyze.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Normalyze