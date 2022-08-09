One Simple Wish Raises Over $55,000 For Legacy Fund of Dameon Caldwell

The Fund, spearheaded by leading nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals impacted by the foster care system, highlights Dameon's commitment to members of the LGBTQIA+ community in foster care

TRENTON, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Simple Wish, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering individuals to restore hope and happiness to children and young adults impacted by foster care, abuse and neglect, today announced a total fundraise of over $55,000 for the Legacy Fund of Dameon Caldwell, a devoted leader and inspiration to those around him. Created in the wake of his passing, Dameon's Fund will further enable the organization to support other members of the LBGTQIA+ community that are affected by foster care.

Although Dameon's final days were spent in a hospice bed to treat congestive heart failure, constantly medicated to deal with the pain, he still had others at the forefront of his mind. His biggest wish was to plan a memorial with friends and great food to leave a lasting impression of joy on those around him. With the help of donations, this wish was granted. On the day of Dameon's passing, One Simple Wish honored his legacy with a gift of $5,000 to the newly created Queer Youth Brigade at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice, a youth-led organization committed to creating programming and special events that educate and entertain, in Dameon's honor.

"While we are sad and frustrated by a beautiful life ending too soon, it is truly an honor to be able to share his story, continue his legacy and give Dameon the most joyful time ever while he was still with us," said Danielle Gletow, Founder of One Simple Wish. "We promise to protect and grow the impact he had on others. His Legacy Fund will be able to help so many more LGBTQIA+ youth, a demographic especially in need of love, hope and joy as they make up about a third of children in foster care."

Having grown up in foster care since the age of seven, Dameon moved between group homes and foster homes without being adopted. Determined to turn a childhood of trauma into a life filled with service and love, he founded his own nonprofit organization, where he ran food banks for at-risk families in his community. He also became an avid and well-respected gamer on Twitch where he found a supportive community that loved him fiercely.

Before Dameon passed, he was able to read some of the thank you notes from individuals whose lives he had changed. These included:

"Thank you so much for thinking of me and wanting to donate a Chromebook to me. I will be starting school and would need one to be able to do my school work. I appreciate you very much."- For Robby who is battling end stage renal failure

"Dameon, I would like to thank you so much for not only granting this wish but for granting all of the wishes you have. Your legacy will live on forever and I'll never forget what you did for us." - A dresser for Shane who is expecting a baby with his fiance

"Maxinee has struggled with mental health and rejection from several foster homes, and their current facility has been so good for them. Maxinee has really started to feel better and more comfortable in their own body, and this Nintendo Switch means the world to them." - Maxinee who is a cosplay enthusiast

Dameon's memorial service will take place on Sunday, August 14th, and has been planned by one of his closest friends to ensure everything he would have wanted is included. The service will be followed by a celebration of life where approximately 300 of Dameon's friends will dance, eat, and remember him.

One Simple Wish wants to continue to raise money for his fund to see the impact it will make and his legacy of love continue. Find more information about Dameon's journey and how to contribute here. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community who have lived foster care experience are encouraged to contact One Simple Wish at info@onesimplewish.org to see how this fund may be able to help.

About One Simple Wish

One Simple Wish is 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization empowering individuals to restore hope and happiness to children and young adults impacted by foster care, abuse and neglect. On their website donors can browse through hundreds of wishes and select a specific wish to grant. Wishes range in cost, making wish granting simple and affordable. One Simple Wish has helped over 250,000 kids and young adults impacted by foster care by providing them with essential and meaningful support including laptops, sports equipment, job training, tuition, arts and music lessons and so much more.

