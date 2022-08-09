Ruthmann Reachmaster Expands North American Presence

PORTER, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruthmann Reachmaster announces the expansion of its team with additions, and an executive appointment. Congratulations to Mr. Tom Goyer, and welcome to Mr. Robin Paeper and Ms. Samantha Ayala-Linan.

Tom Goyer Appointed to Vice President

With decades of experience in the aerial equipment industry, Mr. Goyer has been with Ruthmann Reachmaster since 2018. Ebbe Christensen, President, said, "In addition to Tom's extensive experience in sales of truck mounted aerial equipment, this appointment will leverage his operational and management experience as we grow." Mr. Goyer is looking forward to the challenge. "The whole industry has faced global supply chain & logistical issues. We have met these challenges with growing sales. This has emphasized the need for management structure in order to be able to react quickly to market changes." Since 2020, Mr. Goyer has held the role of Vice President of truck-mounted sales. "I look forward to becoming a more integrated part of daily management efforts."

Robin Paeper Hired as Western Region & National Account Manager

The company welcomes Mr. Robin Paeper. "Robin will operate out of Los Angeles expanding our activities in the region, as well as servicing our national accounts. He brings immense industry experience from a long career as manager for national rental companies," says Christensen. Mr. Paeper stated, "I am excited to join the Ruthmann Reachmaster team, whom I have known for many years. Our combined vision for the future includes the growth of regional and national activities, this represents a great opportunity to promote the company's range of specialty aerial equipment and glass manipulators." Mr. Christensen added, "We have sales coverage on the west coast through Wirant Sales, however adding Robin to further lead these efforts reflects our focus on getting closer to our customer."

Samantha Ayala-Linan Hired as Sales & Marketing Coordinator

We would also like to welcome Ms. Samantha Ayala-Linan, who will begin in her new role at Ruthmann Reachmaster at the Porter, Texas headquarters. She will also serve as a liaison for the company's growing activities in Mexico.

Hiring Sales & Service associates

The company has experienced profitable growth as the result of the merger between Ruthmann NA and Reachmaster, Inc., and by becoming part of Time Manufacturing Company. By strengthening infrastructure and teams as we continue to hire, the company is well positioned to meet demand while providing personal and professional service.

Ebbe Christensen, President • ehc@ruthmannreachmaster.com

Ruthmann Reachmaster - a leading North American supplier of truck-mounted aerial lifts, compact aerials, and material handling equipment. As a Time Manufacturing Company, the firm offers a premium range of equipment and has a rich history of providing customers with innovative access solutions.

View original content:

SOURCE Time Manufacturing Company