Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Brookdale Premier Addiction Recovery, a 110-bed Treatment Center in Pennsylvania

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has acquired Brookdale Premiere Addiction Recovery, a 110-bed residential treatment center in Scotrun, PA, located in Pocono Township in Monroe County, north of Tannersville and South of Mount Pocono.

Brookdale was designed to provide a premier recovery experience with amenities that include private & semi-private cabins, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center and walking trails.

Discovery President & CEO John Peloquin states, "Brookdale has an excellent reputation in the industry and will be our first treatment center in Pennsylvania, expanding our footprint in the Eastern U.S. We look forward to continuing the good work established by the team at Brookdale as we focus on our vision of expanding access to a fully integrated system of care."

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 145 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

