HAP Names Merrill Hausenfluck Chief Financial Officer

20-year industry veteran brings well-rounded experience to HAP

DETROIT, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, has named Merrill Hausenfluck senior vice president and chief financial officer. The addition of Hausenfluck in this role is a strategic component of HAP's continued expansion of all lines of business, positioning the organization for long-term growth.

Hausenfluck brings more than 20 years of comprehensive financial leadership experience in the health care industry to HAP. Most recently, he was chief financial officer of Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, part of Centene Corp.'s specialty services division. Prior to Centene's 2020 acquisition of WellCare, Inc., he spent 15 years at WellCare in a variety of leadership positions, including chief operating officer – Health Plan Integration, chief operating officer – Population Health Solutions, and vice president of finance. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Aetna and PacifiCare Health Systems.

"Merrill's vast experience in health care and finance includes managing government programs – particularly those that serve the Medicaid population and their unique needs," said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO of HAP. "The addition of Merrill to our already robust leadership team is one more example of how HAP continues to position itself for accelerated growth by strategically enhancing our talent base and competencies."

"I'm thrilled to be part of this team that's focused on growth and expansion while putting HAP members at the center of all we do," said Hausenfluck. "HAP has been on an incredible journey toward creating an exceptional consumer experience for all members, and I'm anxious to use my experience in serving our most vulnerable populations to contribute to this crucial effort."

Hausenfluck holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Radford University in Radford, Va.

