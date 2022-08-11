Consumers Energy, State of Michigan Agree to Power Over 1,200 Public Buildings with 100% Clean Energy

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan today announced a pledge to power 1,274 publicly owned government buildings exclusively with clean energy, a visible commitment by the state's government and its largest energy provider to protect the planet.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy) (PRNewswire)

"Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan are working together to power Michigan's clean energy transformation," said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy's president and CEO. "This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan."

"As governor, I am proud that the State of Michigan is leading by example to reduce greenhouse gases, protect the planet, and lower energy costs," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "Today, we are proud to announce that Consumers Energy is joining BWL and DTE in an agreement with the State of Michigan to power state buildings with clean energy. This is a critical step that will help us reach the goal I proposed in 2020 to have all state buildings run on 100% clean, renewable energy by 2025. Let's keep working together to fight climate change with common-sense steps that will lower taxpayer energy costs and ensure that state operations have the energy they need to succeed."

The State of Michigan has made a 20-year agreement with Consumers Energy to use clean energy at state government buildings for all departments throughout the Lower Peninsula.

This commitment supports roughly 68 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan, which is equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions produced by over 20,000 cars, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

Consumers Energy is working to protect the planet, with a Clean Energy Plan to close all of its coal-fired plants by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2040. The state government's new commitment builds on the energy provider's plans, and Consumers Energy will meet the state's pledge by adding new solar power plants in Michigan over the next three to four years.

Earlier this year, General Motors agreed to power three Michigan plants with 100% green energy supplied by Consumers Energy.

"Consumers Energy is able to deliver reliable and affordable energy while protecting the planet. This partnership will further support Michigan being a leader in clean energy," Rochow said.

Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program provides businesses a flexible, turnkey solution to use solar and wind energy to achieve their sustainability goals and protect the planet for future generations. Their enrollment not only advances greening Michigan's grid, but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects. Join the movement by contacting us at GreenPower@cmsenergy.com.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

