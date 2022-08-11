MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 21.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

The dividend is payable Oct. 1 to stockholders of record Sept. 8, 2022.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Brent Miller, director of financial projects and investor relations, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.