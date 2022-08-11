Social Commerce Platform Orca Announces "Orca" App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

New Link in Bio App Gives Creators the Ability to Sell Curated Products in their Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orca, a social commerce platform focused on helping creators launch and sell curated products through their online boutique, today announced the launch of the Orca app on Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media.

Orca is a new app that lets creators integrate their Orca boutique shop of premium, hand-selected products into their link in bio. Using Orca, creators earn a commission off the products they sell to their audience through the app, providing another way to monetize both their audience and their link in bio. Creators who want to build their own online boutique can do so within minutes on the Orca web application by providing their name, social links, and the custom URL they want. Once their account is set up, creators can add products to their storefront and start selling immediately.

"We are beyond excited to join Koji's app store as the premier social commerce tool available to their creators. Koji has always offered more than just a link in bio, and this partnership presents an incredible monetization opportunity for their community and positions us as an exciting part of their growing ecosystem," said Garrett Perkins, Product Manager at Orca.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT ORCA

Sitting at the heart of social and live commerce, Orca allows anyone to create and customize their own online store. Orca sellers don't need any products to get started, they simply curate their store with products from Orca's ever-expanding catalog of thousands. Orca empowers creators to monetize their content on the platform of their choice with zero startup costs. Additionally, Orca has produced over 600 hours of live stream shopping shows, including serving as the producer of Zappos' live shopping show, Zappos Live.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

