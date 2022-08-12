Miro Ranks #4 on Forbes Cloud 100, Recognized for Market Leadership in Visual Collaboration for Third Consecutive Year

This year's top five ranking attributed to strong operating metrics, revenue growth, and expanded global user base

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro, the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The market leader in visual collaboration is ranked #4, climbing the Forbes Cloud 100 list from #57 in 2020 and #36 in 2021.

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"We're deeply honored to be named as one of the world's leading cloud companies for the third year in a row, among so many others who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in their industry," said Grisha Pavlotsky, Chief Operating Officer at Miro. "For teams around the world, Miro's biggest value is its ability to be a central, singular place where all work comes together and big things happen. This recognition underscores our ability to innovate quickly and deliver a visual collaboration platform that's at the core of the new technology stack for the future of work."

As distributed work models increasingly become the norm, and teams grapple with how to balance new ways of working, companies must consider how to optimize for effective synchronous and asynchronous collaboration. Miro's robust visual collaboration platform is designed to support greater connectedness among teams and increased productivity on every project and workflow. Miro is used by 99% of the Fortune 100 companies and now offers more than 120 apps and integrations, including Miro for Google Meet and a next-gen Developer Platform to make Miro an integral part of the new, digital-first approach to getting work done.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

"Great companies are born out of all environments, and it's exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing."

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to our event sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, Fuel a McKinsey Company, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, and Silicon Valley Bank.

