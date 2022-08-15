The Daily Beast's Obsessed Launches--A Trusted Source to Feed Your Entertainment Cravings

Paramount+ Signs on as Launch Sponsor of The Daily Beast's Obsessed

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Daily Beast announced the launch of The Daily Beast's Obsessed, a new offering that extends The Daily Beast's signature voice and trusted journalism in the entertainment space. Led by two of The Beast's most recognized entertainment gurus—Kevin Fallon as the senior editor of The Daily Beast's Obsessed, Marlow Stern as senior editor of all entertainment coverage and Allegra Frank as Obsessed's deputy editor—the new offering is a one-stop shop for everything the public is fascinated with in pop culture. It will deliver reviews, interviews, analysis, casting news, trailers and more—exploring the juicy plots, deliciously evil characters, and cultural controversies that define today's streaming landscape. The Daily Beast also announced today Paramount+ has signed on as Obsessed's launch sponsor.

"Entertainment isn't one-size-fits-all—streaming has exploded, and it's never been more fun to bond with our readers over all there is to rant and rave about," said Kevin Fallon, senior editor, Obsessed. "With Obsessed we are helping readers feed their fandom with everything from high-profile interviews to voice-y reviews with the sass and bravado you've come to expect from The Beast. This is truly content worth binging."

Critic-centric but speaking fans' language, Obsessed immerses readers in the topics they crave, diving deep on the shows and movies that have everyone talking. The writers' mission: crafting pieces with so much honesty and humor they will be as much fun to read as the best shows are to watch.

Highlights include:

See/Skip: The heartbeat of The Daily Beast's Obsessed, See/Skip provides opinionated takes on the shows and movies we've watched and our recommendations on which deserve your time.

Obsessional: In the world of entertainment, there's always one thing everyone is talking about—whether it's the Oscars slap, Real Housewives drama, or the new season of The Good Fight —and this hub curates the stories that capture the zeitgeist. It's the readers' cheat sheet to dominating water cooler conversation.

Topical Themes: From the Oscars lead-up to Emmys season, we bundle milestone entertainment moments and topically relevant themes throughout the year.

Critic Spotlight: Our critics obsessively consume entertainment and share their takes. As a critic-centric destination, readers can easily access content from their favorite writers via the Critic Spotlight section on the Obsessed homepage.

The growth of streaming services has created a firehose of content with more than 800,000 unique programs in the U.S. alone—and nearly half of U.S. viewers say it's hard to find the content they want to watch. 1

"Readers are desperate for a trusted way to cut through the noise, there's just no way to watch it all," said Marlow Stern, senior entertainment editor, The Daily Beast. "Obsessed helps direct readers' time and attention, offering unique perspective and encouraging them to go all-in, devouring the subjects they love from all angles."

"We've already seen entertainment traffic increase around 40% this year," said Tracy Connor, Editor-in-Chief, The Daily Beast. "Obsessed is The Beast's way of giving readers more of what they want while expanding our sharp, savvy take on the world beyond politics."

Obsessed is now live at www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed.

