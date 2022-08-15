FIJI® WATER TRANSITIONS ICONIC BOTTLE TO 100% RECYCLED PLASTIC IN THE U.S.

Brand Replaces Nearly 65% Of Its U.S. Bottle Volume with 100% Recycled Plastic in Evolution to a 100% Recycled Plastic Future

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its longstanding commitment to environmental sustainability, FIJI® Water has transitioned its iconic and best-selling 500 mL and 330 mL bottles to 100% recycled plastic (rPET)* in the U.S. The move is a substantial step in reducing plastic waste and replaces almost 65% of FIJI Water's bottle volume in the U.S. with recycled material.** The company is committed to continue shifting its entire portfolio of bottle sizes to rPET by 2025.

"In our transition to recycled plastic, our intention is to make a truly meaningful and lasting environmental impact," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, FIJI Water. "We are using recycled plastic to breathe new life into existing materials, while maintaining FIJI Water's same great taste, look and quality that consumers come to expect from Earth's Finest Water®. We will continue to set ambitious targets to drive innovation and transformation in our approach and commitment to sustainability and look forward to building on this momentum."

The switch to rPET not only reduces plastic waste, but also can reduce CO2 emissions in the process, with some studies showing that rPET can result in up to a 79% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to new material. As FIJI Water looks to the future, it has ambitious targets to help preserve the planet and is committed to making a difference. In addition to introducing 100% rPET bottles, FIJI Water has invested FJ$5 million (~$2.5 million USD) on energy efficiency initiatives on the Fijian islands, the source of FIJI Water, which includes the use of microturbine energy generation and adopting the low-sulfur fuel standard for all shipping, dramatically decreasing sulfur oxide emissions.

The new rPET bottles can be seen in FIJI Water's updated "It's Not Just Water" TV, digital and social media campaign. The campaign highlights the unique and pristine journey of FIJI Water to music by 11-time Academy Award-nominated composer Hans Zimmer.

Locally in Fiji, the FIJI Water Foundation focuses on sustainability and the preservation of the islands, along with supporting and improving the lives of native Fijians through initiatives that include providing access to clean water, health care services, grants for local schools and organizations, and more. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has provided funding to large-scale reforestation and conservation efforts to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin, Fiji's most important forest ecosystem and the largest remaining lowland rainforest, in partnership with Conservation International.

FIJI Water is a division of The Wonderful Company, which has a broad commitment to sustainability. To date, The Wonderful Company and owners Stewart and Lynda Resnick have invested more than $1.3 billion in environmental sustainability initiatives to help fight climate change. This billion-dollar commitment includes the unprecedented $750 million gift from co-owners, Stewart and Lynda Resnick to Caltech in support of the school's environmental sustainability research. A portion of the research will focus on decomposable plastics, along with tackling issues of water, energy, food, and waste in a world confronting rapid climate change. Additionally, The Wonderful Company joined RE100, a global initiative made up of some of the world's biggest companies, which have all committed to using 100% renewable energy.

For more information, including details on FIJI Water's initiatives to reducing its environmental footprint, and for the latest updates on FIJI Water, please visit FIJIWater.com or follow @FIJIWater and the @FIJIWaterFoundation on Instagram.

*Bottle only

**Projected total bottle volume per 2022 sales forecast

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330 mL, 500 mL, 700 mL, 1 L, and 1.5 L. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth's Finest Water®, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

FIJI Water has transitioned its iconic and best-selling 500 mL and 330 mL bottles to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

FIJI Water (PRNewsfoto/FIJI Water) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FIJI Water