Industrial Service Solutions acquisition extends on-site maintenance and overhaul capabilities

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) has acquired full ownership of Rotating Mechanical Solutions Corporation (RMSC), a specialist in industrial maintenance, repair and overhaul of large-scale equipment. The acquisition adds to the ISS roster of field service expertise, while expanding growth opportunities across the western United States.

Key capabilities the RMSC acquisition brings to ISS include preventive and predictive maintenance, testing and diagnostics, and electric motor and compressor sales and service. Headquartered in Colorado, RMSC operations serve several critical industries in the Rocky Mountains region and beyond, including mining and aggregates, water treatment, and energy.

"RMSC helps industrial operators reduce unplanned downtime, by delivering on-site preventive maintenance programs that can solve system problems before they can negatively impact operations," said Ryan McGuire, President of Rotating Mechanical Solutions Corporation. "We've earned a reputation as a trusted partner with our customers and joining Industrial Service Solutions will expand the products and services we can deliver."

The geographical focus and in-field expertise of RMSC complements the system operations, equipment and service offerings of ISS, representing growth opportunities in high-value industrial markets.

"Regional growth starts with experienced boots on the ground, backed by national-scale support," said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. "Combining RMSC with our service and engineering capabilities, breadth of offerings, and nationwide reach will strengthen our position among key industry players."

Industrial Service Solutions maximizes process-critical uptime, delivering technology, insights and expertise to keep industry moving. The company is America's largest independent provider of rotating equipment, process equipment, and inspection services, serving the automation, manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, energy, transportation, maritime, aerospace, and defense industries. Learn more at http://www.iss-na.com.

