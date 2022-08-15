Safe2Core Posts Live Stream from a Large Commercial Building Concrete Scanning Job in Sunnyvale, California

During the Live Stream, a Senior Technician From Safe2Core Took the Host on a Step by Step Explanation of What Went Into the 100,000-Plus Square Foot Commercial Concrete Scanning Project

Safe2Core is pleased to announce that they recently completed a live stream from a large commercial structural scanning job in Sunnyvale, California.

To check out the link to the live stream, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/concrete-scanning-large-commercial-property-project-snapshot/ .

During the live stream, Adrian, one of the senior technicians from Safe2Core, guided the host through the project, showing him what is involved in a 100,000-plus square foot commercial concrete scanning project.

As Adrian told Matt, the purpose of having Safe2Core onsite was to lay out the locations of all the metal in the concrete structure, including floors, walls, and ceilings in the expansive and open warehouse space.

During the project, another Safe2Core technician, Sergio, used ground-penetrating radar (GPR) to examine the outside of one of the exterior walls, allowing the team to determine the locations of the structural steel and other potential obstructions within the concrete matrix.

Adrian told Matt that Safe2Core had been on site for about a week and a half, pulling full 8-hour shifts each day to map the structural steel, conduit, and various utility lines from roof to the subfloor, side to side, and end to end. A third technician was scanning on the inside to assure maximum accuracy and cross-verify each other's readings.

As a company spokesperson noted, Safe2Core will post another update soon to show the team's progress in completing the huge job, as well as describe more about the full range and scope of the project.

"Special thanks to Adrian, Sergei, and the entire Safe2Core crew on this project for taking the time to show how Safe2Core works in the field to a broader audience," the spokesperson noted.

About Safe2Core:

Safe2Core personnel have more than 45 years of combined experience in Concrete Scanning, Concrete Cutting, Utility Locating and CCTV Pipeline Inspection. Their technicians have inspected a wide array of concrete structures varying from simple inspections, such as locating rebar on concrete walls, to locating post-tension cables in highly complex structural concrete slabs. For more information, please visit https://www.safe2core.com/ .

