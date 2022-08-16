Bear Ridge Solar Project Endorsed by Sierra Club

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sierra Club's New York Atlantic Chapter has officially endorsed Cypress Creek Renewables' proposed Bear Ridge Solar Project, located in the Towns of Cambria and Pendleton in Niagara County. The endorsement comes after the Niagara Group of the Sierra Club completed a favorable assessment of the 100MW solar project under development by Cypress Creek Renewables.

The Sierra Club is an influential grassroots environmental organization with a goal to promote the responsible use of the Earth's ecosystems and resources and restore the quality of the natural and human environment. The club's endorsement of the Bear Ridge Solar Project is a significant achievement since it is based on an examination of the project's qualitative and quantitative attributes to ensure the project meets the club's commitment to renewable energy in a manner that preserves nature and provides a just transition that respects communities.

"We worked hard with the Sierra Club to win their endorsement," said Keith Silliman, Director of Regulatory Compliance for New York at Cypress Creek. "They were meticulous and thorough in their assessment."

Prior to making its endorsement, the Sierra Club conducted a thorough evaluation of the project, which received a notice of complete application from the New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) on August 2, 2022. The Sierra Club's evaluation focused on nine categories including impacts on forested land, wetlands and riparian areas, birds and other wildlife, and food and production workers. They also assessed local labor agreements, the tax base, community engagement and listening efforts made by the developers, wider community benefits of the project and conducted an Indigenous Nations consultation. Representatives of the Sierra Club also toured the project location where they met with one of the project's landowners, an active dairy farmer.

"Coming on the heels of the NYSERDA Renewable Energy Credit Award and the ORES Notice of Complete Application, the Sierra Club endorsement is a significant milestone for Cypress Creek as we move forward with the development of the Bear Ridge Solar Project," said Sarah Slusser, CEO of Cypress Creek. "We look forward working with the Sierra Club on both Bear Ridge and other projects we're developing across the country."

About Cypress Creek Renewables

Cypress Creek Renewables is a leading renewables developer and independent power producer. It develops, finances, owns, and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the United States with a mission to power a sustainable future, one project at a time. Since inception, Cypress Creek has developed more than 11GW of solar projects. Today it owns 2GW of solar facilities in operation and has a 15GW development pipeline. Cypress Creek's leading O&M services business operates and maintains 4GW of solar projects for customers across 19 states. For more information about Cypress Creek, please visit www.ccrenew.com.

