The Columbus Organization Wins Major Staffing Award in California

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, the nation's largest provider of care coordination services and a leading professional clinical staffing agency for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and complex health concerns, today announced their selection by the California Department of Developmental Services to provide expanded staffing for the Porterville Developmental Center. The Center, located in Bakersfield, California is one of four in the state dedicated to transitioning individuals back into the community rather than face institutionalization. Between now and June 30, 2023, The Columbus Organization will be staffing eight professionals in each of the following areas: psychiatric technicians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists, physicians, and psychologists. Available positions can be accessed on the Columbus careers portal found at https://bit.ly/3p73eUz.

The Columbus Organization has a long history providing professional clinical staff in the state, and the newest contract is a testament to the strong reputation the organization has developed. Eric Miller, Vice President, Professional Clinical Staffing for Columbus, commented, "This is quite an opportunity for Columbus, and we are thrilled that this allows us to expand our service offerings in Bakersfield. We recognize that the Porterville Developmental Center does an incredible job helping individuals transition back to community settings, but there is a segment of individuals whose complex healthcare needs make that prospect difficult. As experts in healthcare for the IDD and complex care communities, we feel perfectly suited to bring the highest quality health professionals to the Center and make a significant impact on this unique population."

Hiring for the one-year contract will begin immediately.

About The Columbus Organization

For 38+ years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly-experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, follow @TheColumbusOrg on Twitter, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.

