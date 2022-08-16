EMS|MC Announces Strategic Acquisition of VAIRKKO

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMS Management & Consultants, Inc. (EMS|MC), the leading provider of revenue cycle management and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of VAIRKKO, the industry leader in workforce and operations management software.

EMS|MC's history of long-term investments in technology, people, and process improvements have led to delivering the best reimbursement results in the industry. This foundation has afforded EMS|MC the ability to invest in solutions like VAIRKKO, which provides scheduling, training, certification and performance management tools for EMS agencies.

With this added investment from EMS|MC, VAIRKKO will be able to further accelerate its innovation track record in addressing key areas of the human resource challenges facing organizations today, which tie directly to the ability to effectively service their communities in addition to maximizing reimbursement.

Founder and CEO of VAIRKKO, Brian Polackoff, is excited for the future of VAIRKKO stating that, "EMS|MC and VAIRKKO have been long-time business partners with a proven history of providing industry-leading, cloud-based, workforce management software solutions. Now together, we have the resources needed to accelerate our journey and provide uniquely powerful products and services, beyond anything seen before. We are truly excited about what the future holds and can't wait to showcase what we have planned."

Greg Carnes, EMS|MC's CEO, added, "EMS|MC is thrilled to bring VAIRKKO into our family of capabilities available to our EMS clients. Brian, Michael, and the entire VAIRKKO team have demonstrated the same commitment to the EMS industry and technology innovation that have developed and characterized EMS|MC in our 26-year history. We look forward to helping VAIRKKO execute on its vision of full support for the human capital aspect of the EMS Industry."

About EMS|MC

EMS Management & Consultants is the nation's most technology-enabled and analytics-driven claims processing company dedicated solely to the EMS community. EMS|MC's services include EMS revenue cycle management, compliance, training, legislative advocacy and consulting services. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, EMS|MC serves EMS agencies across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.emsbilling.com.

About VAIRKKO

VAIRKKO is a leading workforce and operations management platform with specialized products ranging from enterprise learning and training management to workforce scheduling, time/attendance, and much more. Since its founding in 2009, VAIRKKO's mission is to provide a powerful and easy-to-use success platform to organizations of all types and sizes. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, VAIRKKO currently offers superior products and world-class support to clients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.vairkko.com

