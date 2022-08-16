Identity Digital Ranks as One of the Fastest-Growing U.S. Private Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Increasing Interest in Building Strong Online Brands with Descriptive Domains Is Driving the Company's Growth.

NEW YORK and BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that Identity Digital Inc., a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, is listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Many well-known businesses, such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, gained their first exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"We are honored to receive this recognition again this year, and we appreciate the consideration from Inc. and endorsement by our customers and partners," says Akram J. Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital. "We are committed to enabling people and businesses around the globe to create domain names that use both sides of the dot to convey exactly who they are and what their businesses do. They're enabling our growth by enthusiastically embracing our descriptive domains."

Identity Digital top-level domains (TLDs) such as .info, .live, .world, .games, .digital and .studio allow businesses to craft memorable names that anchor their search engine optimization (SEO) strategies and build strong online brands.

"We are proud to be among the 2022 honorees that have overcome challenges over the past few years and continued to succeed," Atallah comments.

Inc. reports that companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

The Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, they enable customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 300 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

