Indigo Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Godfrey

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Agriculture, a company leveraging nature and technology to unlock economic and environmental progress for farmers, today announced the appointment of Victoria "Vicki" Godfrey as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Godfrey will expand the company's integrated marketing, brand, and go-to-market support to communicate, distinguish, and deliver value to Indigo's customers and partners across agriculture.

Courtesy of Indigo Ag (PRNewsfoto/Indigo Ag) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Vicki to Indigo as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Indigo and our solutions have entered the next stage of expansion for farmers and ag business partners, and we have incredible momentum," said Indigo CEO Ron Hovsepian. "She uniquely brings deep and proven experience building trusted brands and a marketing platform for scaling small and medium businesses. These skills, combined with Vicki's strategic counsel and values-driven leadership will be a critical accelerant through Indigo's next phase of growth in North America and beyond."

An agile, full stack marketer and demonstrated global brand builder for both B2B and B2C businesses, Godfrey most recently served as Senior Vice President at DentaQuest, a leading, purpose-driven dental benefits provider. There, she elevated the health care company's marketing capabilities by launching an integrated brand and introducing go-to-market teams. Prior to DentaQuest, she served as Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing at Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), a business analytics insights company. She joined D&B following the successful acquisition of Avention where, as CMO, her demand generation strategy propelled the company to scale.

"It's a privilege to join a mission-oriented company like Indigo that has, throughout its years of growth, sustained an unparalleled spirit of innovation and relentless drive to better serve its customers, partners, and the planet," said Godfrey. "Communicating what we do, how we do it, and the positive impact Indigo hopes to achieve hand-in-hand with our farmers and ag partners is central to Indigo's continued success. I'm looking forward to supporting the company on the journey to help nurture the future of sustainable agriculture."

Previously, Godfrey has served as CMO of Zipcar, the world's leading car-sharing service, and has held Marketing leadership roles at a wide range of companies including Monster.com and Fidelity Investments. Additionally, she has taught Marketing and New Product Development for 20 years at The Gordon Institute at Tufts University, a Master's program in Engineering.

To learn more about Indigo Ag, visit the about page here.

ABOUT INDIGO AGRICULTURE

Indigo Ag leverages science and technology to help improve the sustainability and profitability of the agriculture industry. The company's core biological and digital products – biotrinsic, Market+, and Carbon – integrate across the supply chain to optimize how the world's essential crops are produced, sourced, and distributed. Founded in 2013 with a mission to harness nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, Indigo connects stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to unlock benefits for all.

(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indigo Ag