Linda Nosegbe Named National Community Impact Manager

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has named Linda Nosegbe, Vice President, Southeast External Affairs Market Manager, as Vice President, National Community Impact Manager. She will report to Irvin Ashford Jr., Chief Community Officer.

In her role, Nosegbe will help lead Comerica's public purpose and community impact investments. This includes the bank's support for Minority Depository Institutions (MDI), Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) and oversight of special community impact projects designed to enhance our communities.

"Comerica's greatest investments are the ones strengthening our communities and Linda has demonstrated a deep understanding of our commitment to positively impact the communities we serve," said Ashford Jr. "With her leadership we will continue to remain engaged with organizations and nonprofits to provide the necessary support that provides opportunities for all members of our communities."

In 2021, Comerica originated more than 700 community and economic development loans totaling more than $2.5 billion directed towards:

Affordable housing for low- to moderate-income (LMI) individuals/communities

Community services targeted to LMI individuals/communities

Economic development

Revitalize or stabilize LMI areas

Nosegbe's experience in banking spans nearly 25 years, 14 of those coming at Comerica. In her most recent role, she was integral in activating Comerica's community initiatives across Southeast Michigan. She facilitated the bank's signature Money $ense programs and other financial education initiatives, supported community partners and nonprofit organizations, and managed community investments. Her commitment to Southeast Michigan garnered recognition from Crain's Detroit Business where she was named one of its 2021 Notable Women in Banking.

She joined Comerica in 2008 as Consumer Operation Analyst team lead and continued to excel, holding a variety of roles with increasing scope and responsibility. Prior to joining Comerica, Nosegbe served in various roles at ABN AMRO and Flagstar Bank, where she began her financial services career.

Active in the community, Nosegbe serves in many capacities. She sits on the board for the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition and Abigayle Ministries and serves as treasurer for the Wayne County CRA Association.

Nosegbe received her bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Computer Information Systems and Program from Baker College, and Master of Business Administration from Walsh College.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Michigan, California, Florida and Arizona. Additionally, Comerica has select businesses operating in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.

