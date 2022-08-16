M&T Bank Signs Buffalo Bills Star Stefon Diggs for Collaborative Partnership Focused on Making a Difference and Bringing People Together

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank announced its new partnership today with Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills star wide receiver and one of the league's most savvy entrepreneurs and brand-builders. In forming the new relationship, Diggs and M&T have developed a playbook that builds on the bank's "Football Brings Us Together" message and emphasizes their shared commitment to making a difference in people's lives and creating authentic connections with fans.

Diggs made his debut as the new ambassador for the "Official Bank of the Buffalo Bills" in a video announcement that M&T published on its social media channels.

"Stefon Diggs is one of the best route runners in professional football, but he could also show you the best routes to build an authentic, purpose-driven business that connects with customers and uplifts communities. He's a great fit for M&T Bank, bringing a big heart for community impact and a sharp business acumen that resonates with the entrepreneurs and business leaders we serve," said M&T Bank Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Francesco Lagutaine.

"M&T Bank gets it. We collectively appreciate that it is imperative to use our platforms to make a difference in our community," Diggs said. "Being here in Buffalo and growing up in Maryland, I've seen first-hand how M&T gets involved in communities to bring people together and meet local needs. Our partnership is built on our shared values and focused on creating opportunities to support the Western New York community."

Diggs will serve as the face and play a leading role in M&T's "Football Brings Us Together" campaign, which celebrates the diversity of the community as well as the values and passions that bring Bills fans together. A new 30-second spot featuring Diggs will debut later this month and bring the campaign's message to fans throughout the season.

"We launched the 'Football Brings Us Together' campaign to reinforce an important message about why we support the Bills through our 'Official Bank' sponsorship. It's not about publicity, rather it's about investing in programs that strengthen communities and create connections among people of all backgrounds," Lagutaine added. "Stefon will help us bring this campaign to life here in Western New York and for the far-reaching community of Bills fans spread across the country."

Diggs and M&T are planning a community event that will focus on supporting single mothers and their families in Western New York, inspired by his mother Stephanie Diggs, who worked to individually support their family after her husband and Stefon's father, Aron Diggs, passed away unexpectedly when Stefon was just 14 years old. Event details and timing are still being finalized.

Additionally, as part of their collaborative efforts to connect and engage fans, Diggs and M&T are coordinating opportunities for community members and M&T customers to meet Diggs during pre- and regular season, both on and off the field, and they will launch a weekly social media campaign called "Fan Feud" playing off Diggs' August appearance on the similarly named family game show.

M&T will also offer its customers two Diggs-inspired custom debit cards. One shows the wide receiver in full gear making a one-handed catch, and the other features Diggs' personal artfully designed logo.

Diggs joined the Bills in 2020, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his on-field performance, his leadership, both on and off the field, and his admiration of Bills Mafia. Over several years in the league, Diggs has strategically worked to build his personal brand, emphasizing authenticity to help people connect with him and issues he cares about.

Fans can engage with M&T, the Bills and Stefon Diggs and learn more about upcoming events and promotions at mtb.com/bills.

Building on long-term partnership

M&T Bank's relationship with the Buffalo Bills first began in 1985. Since the earliest days of the partnership, M&T and the Bills have worked collaboratively on community-based initiatives that strengthen the Buffalo region and bring fans closer to their team.

Among their most well-known programs, Touchdown for Teachers has recognized about 50 outstanding educators and awarded more than $40,000 to schools across Western New York over the last 12 years. The Bills also support M&T's annual Gift of Warmth drive, which has collected about 40,000 winter clothing items for families served by the Salvation Army of Buffalo since it was launched.

M&T is the only provider of official Buffalo Bills debit cards and remains the exclusive financial services partner at Highmark Stadium. M&T also sponsors several seating areas, including the M&T Family Zone that serves as a family-friendly seating option, the M&T Club that provides a climate-controlled option and The Comfort Zone by M&T Bank, for which M&T awards tickets to deserving nonprofits that are making a difference in Western New York.

About M&T M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com

