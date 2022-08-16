Tarena Announces the Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 with revenues exceeding guidance and appoints New Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Net revenues increased by 11.4% year-over-year to RMB648.8 million ( US$96.9 million ), from RMB582.3 million in the same period of 2021, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance.

Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business in the second quarter of 2022 reached 176,500, an increase of 25.9%, compared to 140,200 in the same period of 2021.

Total number of learning centers in childhood & adolescent quality education decreased to 227 as of June 30, 2022 , from 235 as of June 30, 2021 .

Gross profit increased by 27.9% year-over-year to RMB376.5 million ( US$56.2 million ), from RMB294.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit margin increased by 7.4% points year-over-year to 58.0%, from 50.6% in the same period of 2021.

Operating income was RMB48.0 million ( US$7.2 million ), compared to loss of RMB90.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB49.2 million ( US$7.3 million ), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB86.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB47.9 million ( US$7.2 million ), compared to net loss of RMB76.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB49.1 million ( US$7.3 million ), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB72.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic income per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each representing five Class A ordinary shares with effective date of December 23, 2021 , was RMB4.36 (US$0.65) , compared to loss per ADS of RMB6.97 in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB4.29 (US$0.64) , compared to loss per ADS of RMB6.97 in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and time deposits, including current and non-current, and restricted cash totaled RMB425.6 million ( US$63.5 million ) as of June 30, 2022 , compared to RMB430.4 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Net cash inflow from operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB19.4 million ( US$2.9 million ).

Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net revenues increased by 14.0% year-over-year to RMB1,272.3 million ( US$189.9 million ), from RMB1,116.0 million in the same period in 2021.

Total student enrollments in childhood & adolescent quality education business in the first half of 2022 reached 186,700, an increase of 26.3%, compared to the student enrollments of 147,800 in the same period of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 35.1% year-over-year to RMB735.4 million ( US$109.8 million ), from RMB544.3 million in the same period in 2021.

Gross profit margin increased by 9.0% points year-over-year to 57.8%, from 48.8% in the same period of 2021.

Operating income was RMB76.6 million ( US$11.4 million ), compared to loss of RMB220.2 million in the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB79.1 million ( US$11.8 million ), compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB209.2 million in the same period in 2021.

Net income was RMB75.0 million ( US$11.2 million ), compared to net loss of RMB198.5 million in the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB77.5 million ( US$11.6 million ), compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB187.5 million in the same period in 2021.

Basic income per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each representing five Class A ordinary shares with effective date of December 23, 2021 , was RMB6.73 (US$1.00) . Diluted income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB6.63 (US$0.99) .

Key Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended June 30, Variance % of

change For the Six Months Ended June 30, Variance % of

change



2021

2022





2021

2022









RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB





(in thousands, except for percentages) Net revenues

582,258

648,817

66,559 11.4 1,116,044

1,272,323

156,279 14.0 Cost of revenues(a)

(287,878)

(272,306)

15,572 -5.4 (571,722)

(536,894)

34,828 -6.1 Gross profit

294,380

376,511

82,131 27.9 544,322

735,429

191,107 35.1 Gross margin

50.6 %

58.0 %

7.4 %

48.8 %

57.8 %

9.0 %

Selling and marketing expenses(a)

(218,876)

(156,874)

62,002 -28.3 (432,632)

(329,274)

103,358 -23.9 General and administrative expenses(a)

(142,820)

(158,742)

(15,922) 11.1 (286,012)

(300,327)

(14,315) 5.0 Research and development expenses(a)

(23,415)

(12,878)

10,537 -45.0 (45,882)

(29,220)

16,662 -36.3 Total operating expenses

(385,111)

(328,494)

56,617 -14.7 (764,526)

(658,821)

105,705 -13.8 Operating income/(loss)

(90,731)

48,017

138,748 152.9 (220,204)

76,608

296,812 134.8



























Notes: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses.

"In the second quarter of 2022, we maintained a healthy growth trajectory for our revenues despite a challenging COVID-19 pandemic environment and achieved growing profitability for consecutive quarters. Our net revenues increased by 11.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. Our net profit reached RMB47.9 million while operating profit was RMB48.0 million. Such financial performance resulted from the effective execution of our sound OMO-based long-term business strategy, namely, by building an integrated high-efficiency online and offline front-end customer acquisition and consultation services and integrated virtual plus brick-and-mortar course delivery services, we built a seamless value system for our students. Additionally, through optimization of management process and personnel, we controlled our costs and expenses effectively. The total costs and operating expenses decreased by 10.7% year-over-year in the second quarter." remarked Ms. Ying Sun, the Chief Executive Officer of Tarena.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to execute on our integrated growth strategy and improve operational efficiency, maintaining healthy business development and strive for sustainable profitability while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic environment." concluded Ms. Ying Sun.

Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

The board of directors of Tarena has appointed Ms. Ping Wei as its chief financial officer, effective today.

Ms. Ping Wei has extensive experience in capital markets and the education industry. Prior to joining Tarena, Ms. Wei served as a partner and the chief financial officer of a private venture-backed company focusing on community group buying. Prior to that, Ms. Wei served as the chief financial officer of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GEHI) from May 2017 to May 2019. Ms. Wei also served as the chief financial officer of various education and e-commerce companies including Lazada South East Asia Pte. Ltd., Meilishuo Technology Ltd. and China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., a then New York Stock Exchange-listed company since 2008. Prior to that, Ms. Wei held several positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Lorus Therapeutics Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and Arthur Andersen Huaqiang from October 1994 to March 2008. Ms. Wei is a US CPA from Illinois.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Net Revenues

Total net revenues increased by 11.4% to RMB648.8 million (US$96.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB582.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by a higher student enrollment of childhood & adolescent quality education. In addition, net revenue from adult professional education business also increased slightly primarily due to the increase in certification revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 5.4% to RMB272.3 million (US$40.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB287.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in rental and depreciation expenses which was partially offset by higher personnel and welfare cost due to the higher performance-based bonus.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 27.9% to RMB376.5 million (US$56.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB294.4 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 58.0% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 50.6% in the same period of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in net revenues and decrease in cost of revenues in both childhood & adolescent quality education and adult professional education businesses.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 14.7% to RMB328.5 million (US$49.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022 from RMB385.1 million in the same period of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 14.1% to RMB327.4 million (US$48.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB381.2 million in the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating expenses decreased by 71.8% to RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB3.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 28.3% to RMB156.9 million (US$23.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022 from RMB218.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the drop in the number of sales staff and a decline in advertising spending as the company continued to optimize marketing spending in the second quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses increased by 11.1% to RMB158.7 million (US$23.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB142.8 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a one-time provision for the residual amount of the anticipated settlement of a class action lawsuit net off the estimated insurance coverage in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, a one-time adjustment in the second quarter of 2021 resulted in lower comparison base and the resulting increase of payroll cost in the second quarter of 2022. Such increase was partially offset by an impairment loss on an office property held for sale in second quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 45.0% to RMB12.9 million (US$1.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB23.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in personnel-related expense in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating Income/(Loss)

Operating income was RMB48.0 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to operating loss of RMB90.7 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB49.2 million (US$7.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB86.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to income tax benefit of RMB12.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income was RMB47.9 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB76.7 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB49.1 million (US$7.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB72.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic income per ADS was RMB4.36 (US$0.65) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to loss per ADS of RMB6.97 in the second quarter of 2021. Diluted income per ADS was RMB4.29 (US$0.64) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to loss per ADS of RMB6.97 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP basic income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB4.46 (US$0.67) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss per ADS of RMB6.61 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB4.39 (US$0.66) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss per ADS of RMB6.61 in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash Flow

The total balance of cash, cash equivalents and time deposits increased RMB9.2 million from RMB416.4 million as of March 31, 2022 to RMB425.6 million (US$63.5 million) as of June 30, 2022. The increase was mainly from positive net cash inflow from operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 of RMB19.4 million (US$2.9 million), which was mainly due to higher cash receipt and lower cash costs and expenses in normal business course. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB8.9 million (US$1.3 million), mainly from purchasing of office equipment and payment to renovate teaching centers. Share repurchase also contributed to the cash outflow in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net Revenues

Total net revenues increased by 14.0% to RMB1,272.3 million (US$189.9 million) in the first half of 2022, from RMB1,116.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a higher student enrollment of childhood & adolescent quality education business and a net revenue increase from adult professional education business primarily due to the increase in certification revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 6.1% to RMB536.9 million (US$80.2 million) in the first half of 2022, from RMB571.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in rental and depreciation expenses partially offset by higher personnel and welfare cost due to an increase in the number of teaching staff and higher performance-based bonus.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 35.1% to RMB735.4 million (US$109.8 million) in the first six months of 2022, from RMB544.3 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 57.8% in the first six months of 2022, compared with 48.8% in the same period of 2021. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in net revenues and decrease in cost of revenues in both childhood &adolescent quality education and adult professional education businesses.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 13.8% to RMB658.8 million (US$98.4 million) in the first six months of 2022, from RMB764.5 million in the same period of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 12.9% to RMB656.3 million (US$98.0 million) in the first six months of 2022, from RMB753.9 million in the same period of 2021. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating expenses decreased by 76.6% to RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million) in the first six months of 2022, from RMB10.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 23.9% to RMB329.3 million (US$49.2 million) in the first six months of 2022 from RMB432.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the drop in the number of sales staff and a decline in advertising spending as the Company continues to control marketing spending in the first six months of 2022.

General and administrative expenses increased by 5.0% to RMB300.3 million (US$44.8 million) in the first six months of 2022, from RMB286.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a one-time provision for the residual amount of the anticipated settlement of a class action lawsuit net off the estimated insurance coverage in the first six months of 2022. In addition, the increase in bonus resulted in the increase of payroll cost in the first six months of 2022. Such increase was partially offset by an impairment loss on an office property held for sale in the first six months of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 36.3% to RMB29.2 million (US$4.4 million) in the first six months of 2022, from RMB45.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in personnel-related costs in the first six months of 2022.

Operating Income/(Loss)

Operating income was RMB76.6 million (US$11.4 million) in the first six months of 2022, compared to operating loss of RMB220.2 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB79.1 million (US$11.8 million) in the first six months of 2022, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of RMB209.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Income Tax Benefit/(Expense)

The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB6.0 million (US$0.9 million) in the first six months of 2022, compared to RMB19.6 million in income tax benefit in the same period of 2021.

Net Income/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net income was RMB75.0 million (US$11.2 million) in the first six months of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB198.5 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB77.5 million (US$11.6 million) in the first six months of 2022, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB187.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic income per ADS was RMB6.73 (US$1.00) in the first six months of 2022. Diluted income per ADS was RMB6.63 (US$0.99) in the first six months of 2022. Non-GAAP basic income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB6.96 (US$1.04) in the first six months of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB6.86 (US$1.02) in the first six months of 2022.

Cash Flow

The total balance of cash, cash equivalents and time deposits decreased RMB4.8 million from RMB430.4 million as of December 31, 2021 to RMB425.6 million (US$63.5 million) as of June 30, 2022. The decrease was mainly due to capital expenditures on purchasing of office equipment and payment to renovate teaching centers, as well as payment to repurchase Company's stock, which was partially offset by the proceeds received from bank borrowing of RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) in the first six months of 2022. The net cash inflow from operating activities in the first six months of 2022 was RMB0.5 million (US$0.1 million).

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, total net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 are expected to be in the range of RMB620 million and RMB650 million, which represent an increase of 0.8% to 5.7% as compared to the net revenues in the third quarter of 2021, after taking into consideration the seasonal fluctuation factor and the likely continued impact of the COVID-19.

This guidance is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China and elsewhere in the world.

Exchange Rate Information

All translations made in the financial statements or elsewhere in this press release made from RMB into United States dollars ("US$") are solely for convenience and calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.6981, representing the exchange rate as of June 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate, on June 30, 2022.

About Tarena International, Inc.

Tarena is a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood and adolescent quality education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, Tarena offers adult professional education courses in IT and non-IT subjects. Its adult professional education courses provide students with practical skills to prepare them for jobs in industries with significant growth potential and strong hiring demand. Tarena also offers childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students aged between three and eighteen.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Tarena may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including any business outlook and statements about Tarena's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; Tarena's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; its ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified instructors and teaching assistants; its ability to continually tailor its curriculum to market demand and enhance its courses to adequately and promptly respond to developments in the professional job market; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand recognition, its ability to maintain high job placement rate for its students, and its ability to maintain cooperative relationships with financing service providers for student loans.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Tarena's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tarena does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Tarena's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Tarena's management uses non-GAAP measures of cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income, net income, and basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the share-based compensation expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Tarena's management believes that excluding the share-based compensation expenses provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items identified as non-recurring and infrequent in nature, and non-cash charges. The amount of share-based compensation expenses is not built into the Company's annual budgets and quarterly forecasts, which generally will be the basis for information Tarena provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Tarena's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss) and net income (loss), excluding the share-based compensation expense is that the share-based compensation charge has been and will continue to be a recurring expense in the Company's business for the foreseeable future. In order to mitigate the limitation, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)











As of



December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2022

2022



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

423,766

419,088

62,568 Time deposits

6,257

6,236

931 Restricted cash

255

76

11 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

48,458

68,527

10,231 Amounts due from related parties

839

898

134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

139,757

121,167

18,090 Total current assets

619,332

615,992

91,965 Time deposits-non current

123

225

34 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current

90

189

28 Amount due from related parties-non current

683

710

106 Property and equipment, net

299,441

268,052

40,019 Intangible assets, net

9,906

8,706

1,300 Goodwill

52,782

52,782

7,880 Right-of-use assets

495,936

396,803

59,241 Long-term investments, net

46,449

41,944

6,262 Deferred income tax assets

41,000

44,061

6,578 Other non-current assets, net

76,040

48,753

7,279 Total assets

1,641,782

1,478,217

220,692













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank loans

30,000

32,000

4,777 Accounts payable

8,914

5,678

848 Amounts due to related parties

554

464

69 Operating lease liabilities-current

239,937

215,117

32,116 Income taxes payable

89,000

97,643

14,578 Deferred revenue-current

2,008,078

1,866,120

278,604 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

563,603

553,356

82,615 Total current liabilities

2,940,086

2,770,378

413,607 Deferred revenue-non current

16,774

15,017

2,242 Operating lease liabilities-non current

272,575

210,328

31,401 Other non-current liabilities

4,767

4,608

688 Total liabilities

3,234,202

3,000,331

447,938 Commitments and contingencies

-

-

- Shareholders' equity:











Class A ordinary shares

355

358

53 Class B ordinary shares

74

74

11 Treasury stock

(459,815)

(467,437)

(69,787) Additional paid-in capital

1,347,205

1,349,752

201,513 Accumulated other comprehensive income

48,699

49,088

7,329 Accumulated deficit

(2,520,438)

(2,446,148)

(365,200) Total deficit attributable to the shareholders of Tarena

International, Inc.

(1,583,920)

(1,514,313)

(226,081) Non-controlling interest

(8,500)

(7,801)

(1,165) Total liabilities and equity

1,641,782

1,478,217

220,692

















TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)















For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30





2021 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























Net revenues

582,258

648,817

96,866

1,116,044

1,272,323

189,953 Cost of revenues(a)

(287,878)

(272,306)

(40,654)

(571,722)

(536,894)

(80,156) Gross profit

294,380

376,511

56,212

544,322

735,429

109,797 Selling and marketing expenses(a)

(218,876)

(156,874)

(23,421)

(432,632)

(329,274)

(49,159) General and administrative expenses(a)

(142,820)

(158,742)

(23,700)

(286,012)

(300,327)

(44,838) Research and development expenses(a)

(23,415)

(12,878)

(1,922)

(45,882)

(29,220)

(4,362) Operating income/(loss)

(90,731)

48,017

7,169

(220,204)

76,608

11,438 Interest income

600

445

66

1,189

743

111 Other income

768

198

30

1,111

3,861

576 Foreign exchange gains (loss)

410

(157)

(24)

(279)

(242)

(35) Income/(loss) before income taxes

(88,953)

48,503

7,241

(218,183)

80,970

12,090 Income tax benefit/(expense)

12,283

(583)

(87)

19,634

(5,981)

(894) Net income/(loss)

(76,670)

47,920

7,154

(198,549)

74,989

11,196 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,776

191

28

737

699

105 Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A

and Class B ordinary shareholders

(78,446)

47,729

7,126

(199,286)

74,290

11,091

























Net income/(loss) per ADS(b)























Basic(b)

(6.97)

4.36

0.65

(17.80)

6.73

1.00 Diluted(b)

(6.97)

4.29

0.64

(17.80)

6.63

0.99 Weighted average number of Class A and

Class B ordinary shares outstanding:























Basic

56,257,188

54,745,188

54,745,188

55,965,711

55,211,122

55,211,122 Diluted

56,257,188

55,606,533

55,606,533

55,965,711

56,011,622

56,011,622

























Net income/(loss)

(76,670)

47,920

7,154

(198,549)

74,989

11,196 Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation adjustment, net

of nil income taxes

938

440

66

1,025

389

58 Comprehensive income/(loss)

(75,732)

48,360

7,220

(197,524)

75,378

11,254

























Notes: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























Cost of revenues

185

12

2

370

23

3 Selling and marketing expenses

945

152

23

1,978

296

44 General and administrative expenses

2,641

689

103

7,951

1,647

246 Research and development expenses

356

287

43

736

562

84



























TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)













For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2021 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2021 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

























GAAP Cost of revenues

287,878

272,306

40,654

571,722

536,894

80,156 Share-based compensation expense in cost of revenues

185

12

2

370

23

3 Non-GAAP Cost of revenues

287,693

272,294

40,652

571,352

536,871

80,153

























GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

218,876

156,874

23,421

432,632

329,274

49,159 Share-based compensation expense in

selling and marketing expenses

945

152

23

1,978

296

44 Non-GAAP Selling and marketing

expenses

217,931

156,722

23,398

430,654

328,978

49,115

























GAAP General and administrative

expenses

142,820

158,742

23,700

286,012

300,327

44,838 Share-based compensation expense in

general and administrative expenses

2,641

689

103

7,951

1,647

246 Non-GAAP General and administrative

expenses

140,179

158,053

23,597

278,061

298,680

44,592

























GAAP Research and development expenses

23,415

12,878

1,922

45,882

29,220

4,362 Share-based compensation expense in

research and development expenses

356

287

43

736

562

84 Non-GAAP Research and development

expenses

23,059

12,591

1,879

45,146

28,658

4,278

























Operating income/(loss)

(90,731)

48,017

7,169

(220,204)

76,608

11,438 Share-based compensation expenses

4,127

1,140

171

11,035

2,528

377 Non-GAAP Operating income/(loss)

(86,604)

49,157

7,340

(209,169)

79,136

11,815

























Net income/(loss)

(76,670)

47,920

7,154

(198,549)

74,989

11,196 Share-based compensation expenses

4,127

1,140

171

11,035

2,528

377 Non-GAAP Net income/(loss)

(72,543)

49,060

7,325

(187,514)

77,517

11,573 Less: Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests

1,776

191

28

737

699

105 Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

attributable to Class A and Class B

ordinary shareholders

(74,319)

48,869

7,297

(188,251)

76,818

11,468 Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS(b)























Basic(b)

(6.61)

4.46

0.67

(16.82)

6.96

1.04 Diluted(b)

(6.61)

4.39

0.66

(16.82)

6.86

1.02 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares outstanding used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS(a)























Basic

56,257,188

54,745,188

54,745,188

55,965,711

55,211,122

55,211,122 Diluted

56,257,188

55,606,533

55,606,533

55,965,711

56,011,622

56,011,622



Notes: (a) The Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and the same number of ordinary shares are used in GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculation. (b) Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares. The weighted average number of ADS and earnings per ADS have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the ADS ratio change from one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share to one ADS representing five Class A ordinary shares, which became effective on December 23, 2021. (c) There was no tax impact of share-based compensation expenses for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

