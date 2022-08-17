REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION TO HOST INVESTOR CONFERENCE

BELOIT, Wis., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) will host an investor conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 8:00 AM ET to 12:00 PM ET at the New York Stock Exchange. Presentations will also be available via live webcast. A web replay will be available on our website after completion of the event.

Those interested in attending, either in-person or virtually, should register here. Registration is also possible on our Investor Relations website, regalrexnord.com/investors under the Events & Presentations section. The event itself will be accessible in person and on regalrexnord.com/investors/events & presentations by clicking here.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalRexnord.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Regal Rexnord Corporation