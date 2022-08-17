Valet Living Turns Expands with Acquisitions of Southeast Multifamily Solutions Providers Contemporary Contractors, Inc. and A Rite Way

Valet Living is Creating the Largest National Property Solutions Network

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living , the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced the expansion of their Valet Living Turns business with the acquisitions of Contemporary Contractors, Inc. (CCI), an Irving, Texas-based traditional turns company that also provides plumbing and HVAC work, and A Rite Way , a Boca Raton, Florida-based multifamily solutions provider that has accommodated residential communities for over 20 years while routinely pulling in capital expenditure projects.

Valet Living Turns eliminates the headaches of resident turnover by managing the entire make-ready process, and all you do is make one phone call! Its property service solutions are the one-stop shop for multifamily needs. (PRNewswire)

"Valet Living Turns purposeful expansion strategy will be fueled by additional acquisitions and organic growth," said Steve Davis, EVP of Strategic Development. "Including near-term announcements of incremental acquisitions – to become the only nationwide provider of turns services."

Since 2019, Valet Living Turns by Valet Living has been building out a national platform to ensure efficiencies in real estate turnover by expanding current markets and acquiring the best-in-class local multifamily solutions providers. In January 2022, Valet Living acquired Portland, Oregon-based Turns company All Aspects Renovations , a renovation and remodeling company serving the multifamily industry. Intending to create the most extensive national turns network in the multifamily industry, Valet Living continues to grow its dominance and influence within this space by further expanding into turns and the timely make-ready of apartments and dwellings for rent.

"Partnering with Valet Living Turns, we saw an amazing opportunity to further grow in the industry," said Richard Schlenk, founder of Contemporary Contractors, Inc. "With our motto being 'One call schedules it all' I'm beyond excited to see this grow nationwide. Partnering with Valet Turns has given our 30+ years in the industry a huge boost in experience and service to reach levels we had only dreamed about, providing better results for our clients and management companies."

"Over the past 24 years, my team and I have built a reputation of providing solutions to all our client's needs," said Anthony Weinstein, Founder of A Rite Way. "Our answer to their challenges is simply, YES, we can solve that problem for you. As we began to dream about the possibility of providing our solutions-based business model to our customers anywhere, we knew this would be impossible alone. Valet Living brings a nationally recognized and respected platform of services and relationships which we believe will allow us to take our dream and make it a reality. We are thrilled to join the Valet Living Family and look forward to the exciting future of providing multifamily solutions across the nation and beyond!"

In terms of integration, Valet Living Turns by Valet Living recognizes the importance of local relationships and knowledge in the turns market and plans to operate Contemporary Contractors, Inc. and A Rite Way as additional lines of business, including ongoing support from the existing staff.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

