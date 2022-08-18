Goulston & Storrs Announces 79 Attorneys Selected for Best Lawyers in America® 2023; 25 Attorneys Named "Ones to Watch"

Joshua Davis, Martin Fantozzi, John Ratino, Paul Tummonds, and Richard Zielinski recognized as "Lawyers of the Year"

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that 79 attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America®. Five attorneys were singled out as 2023 "Lawyers of the Year." In Washington, D.C., John Ratino was named the "Leisure and Hospitality Lawyer of the Year" and Paul Tummonds, Jr. was named "Real Estate Lawyer of the Year." In Massachusetts, Joshua Davis was named "Employment Law – Management Lawyer of the Year," Martin Fantozzi was named "Litigation – Real Estate Lawyer of the Year," and Richard Zielinski was named the "Legal Malpractice – Defendants Lawyer of the Year." Twenty-five attorneys were also selected for the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" list.

Recognized Best Lawyers include:

D.C.: Lee Carter (Real Estate); Maureen Dwyer (Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Real Estate); John Epting (Real Estate); Allison Prince (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); John Ratino (Leisure and Hospitality, Real Estate); Christine Roddy (Real Estate); Paul Tummonds, Jr. (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); Jeff Utz (Real Estate); and Wendelin White (Real Estate).





Massachusetts : Ned Abelson (Environmental); David Abromowitz (Real Estate); Bjorn Andersen (Real Estate); Darren Baird (Real Estate); Mark Balk (Trusts and Estates); Gene Barton, Jr. (Mergers & Acquisitions); Mark Christopher (Trust and Estates); Christopher Clements (Real Estate); Peter Corbett (Real Estate); Rhian Cull (Litigation – Construction); Adam Curry (Real Estate); Timothy Dacey (Legal Malpractice – Defendants); Nancy Davids (Real Estate); Joshua Davis (Employment – Management, Labor - Management); William Dillon (Real Estate); Jason Dunn (Real Estate); Matthew Epstein (Real Estate); Martin Fantozzi (Litigation – Real Estate); Magda Lukl Fleckner (Trusts and Estates); Martha Nahill Frahm (Tax); Len Freiman (Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment); Zev Gewurz (Real Estate); Cecilia Gordon (Real Estate); Christian Habersaat (Commercial Litigation); Laurie Hall (Trusts and Estates); Michael Haroz (Real Estate); Matthew Hillery (Trusts & Estates); Deborah Horwitz (Real Estate); Douglas Husid (Land Use and Zoning, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); Gregory Kaden (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization); Matthew Kiefer (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); Peter Kochansky (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); James Lerner (Real Estate); Phillip Levy (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); Frank Litwin (Real Estate); Robert Mack (Real Estate); Pamela MacKenzie (Banking and Finance); Paige Manning (Real Estate); Vanessa Moody (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Real Estate); Kevin O'Flaherty (Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate); Jonathan Pearlson (Environmental, Litigation – Environmental); Michelle Porter (Trusts and Estates); Kevin Renna (Real Estate); Michael Robinson (Real Estate); Richard Rosensweig (Legal Malpractice – Defendants); Douglas Rosner (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization); Andrew Rothstein (Trusts & Estates); Alan Rottenberg (Real Estate); Nancy Samiljan (Trusts and Estates); Thomas Sartory (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property); Kitt Sawitsky (Commercial Litigation, Corporate); Steven Schwartz (Real Estate); Leah Segal (Tax); William Seuch (Environmental); Kerry Spindler (Trusts & Estates); Harold Stahler (Real Estate); Mark Swirbalus (Litigation – Trusts & Estates); Peter Tamm (Land Use and Zoning); Jared Tardy (Real Estate); Philip Tedesco (Real Estate); Craig Todaro (Real Estate); Kate Velasquez-Heller (Environmental); James Wallack (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization, Litigation – Bankruptcy); Megan Watts (Real Estate); Jeffrey Wolfson (Corporate); and Richard Zielinski (Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice – Defendants, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice – Defendants).





New York : Yaacov Gross (Corporate); Trevor Hoffmann (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization); David Rabinowitz (Real Estate); and Adam Safer (Construction).

"Ones to Watch" include:

D.C.: Joel Antwi (Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Real Estate); David Brown (Real Estate); Lawrence Ferris (Real Estate); Meghan Hottel-Cox (Real Estate); and Jennifer Logan (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate).





Massachusetts : Thuy-Dien Bui (Corporate); Timothy John Carter (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization); Neema Chaiban (Real Estate); Eric Cunnane (Trusts and Estates); Alex Dockery (Construction); Michael Flannery (Real Estate); Kevin Gaughan (Real Estate); Brian Judge (Real Estate); David Linhart (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); Jennifer Mikels (Commercial Litigation); Paul Momnie (Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate); Nicole Moniz (Corporate); Jonathan Nichols (Real Estate); Carla Reeves (Litigation - Labor and Employment); Julia Rosequist (Real Estate); and Rebecca Tunney (Trusts and Estates).





New York : Frank Ditta (Real Estate); Michael Helweil (Real Estate); Casey Milianta (Real Estate); and Isabel Sukholitsky (Commercial Litigation).

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. The methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

