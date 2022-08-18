HOUSTON FIRST CORP. LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER THEATER WEEK

Performing arts lovers will have access to exclusive deals and discounts

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual Houston Theater Week is the largest consumer promotion celebrating live theater and performing arts in Houston's history. For one week only, August 22-29, 2022, theater enthusiasts and novices alike can take advantage of exclusive Buy One, Get One FREE tickets on more than 90 different shows and performances.

(Important note: August 22-29, 2022 is the designated week where people can purchase tickets at the exclusive discounted rate. The performances run at various times throughout the 2022/2023 performance season.)

"Houston Theater District is thrilled to collaborate with Houston First Corporation on this new cultural tradition that celebrates our wonderfully-diverse performing arts and live event scene. And with 18 professional performing arts organizations joining forces there is truly something for everyone," said Jim Nelson, Chair, Houston Theater District.

Houston Theater Week includes blockbuster shows offered by Houston's permanent resident companies: Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars and The Hobby Center. These groups are joined by several of Houston's outstanding community theater groups and professional music ensembles like: ROCO, Dirt Dogs Theater Company, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble, 4th Wall Theatre Company and more.

Some of the classic and cutting-edge performances include:

Ain't Misbehavin'

Bach's Cello Suites

Chicago The Musical

Cinderella

DaCamera Presents Kendrick Scott's Unearthed

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Handel's Messiah

Legally Blonde the Musical

Mary Poppins

Rent

She's Got Soul

STOMP

Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Not only does this offer provide the public with a great bargain, it also supports everyone involved in making these state-of-the-art productions from the elite performers to behind-the-scenes professionals in the downtown Theater District as well as neighborhoods and communities beyond.

"Houston Theater Week was developed to showcase and strengthen Houston's diverse professional performing arts portfolio," said Houston First President & CEO Michael Heckman. "We are proud to partner with resident companies in the heart of downtown as well as community theater groups located throughout our city and look forward to this campaign continuing to grow in popularity and success."

For Houston Theater Week assets including b-roll and images go here.

To view all the offers and purchase tickets, please visit: www.HoustonTheaterWeek.com.

The special offer promo code for Houston Theater Week is: HTXARTS.

ABOUT HOUSTON FIRST CORPORATION

Houston First is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district. Learn more at HoustonFirst.com and VisitHouston.com.

Contacts:

PR@houstonfirst.com

Carolyn Campbell 713-530-4778

Jennie Bui-McCoy 832-374-3994

Celia Morales 713-444-0507

