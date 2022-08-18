Platform Science Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

Greg Ivancich announced as Chief Financial Officer and Gerald Choung as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform that makes it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications, today announced leadership additions to its executive management team. Greg Ivancich has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and Gerald Choung as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Greg and Gerald are proven leaders with track records of delivering results and I am proud to welcome them to the executive team," said Jack Kennedy, co-founder and CEO of Platform Science. "Their combined decades of financial leadership experience will be an invaluable addition as we continue to execute our growth strategy and onboard more and more fleet customers across the country."

Ivancich joins Platform Science from Saban Capital Group, a private investment firm where he served as CFO. Ivancich's experience prior to Saban Capital includes Logistics Real Estate investments, most recently with private equity fund EQT Exeter where he served as Principal and a founding partner of Exeter's international business. Prior to EQT Exeter, Ivancich was an investment banker covering the real estate industry and advised public and private companies on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and public equity and debt capital markets transactions. His roles included Director of Real Estate Investment Banking at Barclays and Executive Director of Real Estate Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.

Choung joins Platform Science from ActiveState, a SaaS company that provides secure open source language solutions for enterprise customers, where he served as CRO. With prior roles at key Fortune 500 technology companies, Choung brings over 20 years of leadership experience within the high-tech industry at companies such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Oracle. Throughout his career, he has led executive functions for sales and marketing within multinational organizations.

The appointments of Ivancich and Choung come following the recent additions of Chas Wurster, who joined Platform Science as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing all aspects of product development, engineering, and IT at the company; and Heather Ramírez, who was named the Chief People Officer of Platform Science and is responsible for leading the people operations, recruiting and office management teams.

Kennedy continued, "As our growth accelerates, we continue to deepen our executive and management team and we're thrilled to welcome some incredibly talented new leaders. Our company's ongoing growth and success is a direct function of the incredible team of colleagues that make Platform Science such a great place to work, innovate and collaborate. These new additions will help to propel us farther and faster, as the ride continues."

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. In 2021, Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

