PushPress Secures $11 Million in Series A Funding Led by Altos Ventures

CLAYMONT, Del., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PushPress, Inc., a trailblazing fitness studio management software company, announced it has successfully raised $11 million in Series A funding led by Altos Ventures, with participation from Mucker Capital.

Founded in 2013, PushPress is on a mission to make gym management the easiest part of running a fitness business through innovative integrations and key products like Core, Grow, and Train. Built on an ethos of "help first," PushPress places an exceptional focus on prioritizing client needs, listening to feedback, and using it as the impetus for new and innovative products.

The team is comprised of software professionals who recognized a significant gap in the software market and opened fitness businesses to better understand the landscape.

The Series A funding will allow PushPress to enhance its ability to solve clients' pain points, in what the company's founder, Dan Uyemura now refers to as, "Help first, bigger and faster." This pivotal milestone for the company means PushPress can improve client education and ultimately help clients run better fitness businesses.

"These funds will allow us to invest a tremendous amount of money into helping our clients," said Uyemura. "It gives us the opportunity to continue building better products, faster and more consistently."

Specifically, PushPress will focus on improving automated lead engagement with PushPress Grow, increasing community management with PushPress Core, expanding workout tracking and delivery with PushPress Train, and developing integrations with other leading applications to help fitness business owners access the best solutions in the industry.

PushPress is also excited to continue further development of its artificial intelligence product, Pressly™️, which it announced in March at the company's PowerUp Event. Pressly™️ will help fitness businesses access and leverage powerful data, as well as automate many of the executable tasks to drive businesses toward greater success.

Uyemura believes the foundation is strong and the future is full of potential.

"This funding is a testament to the incredible team and world-class products at PushPress," added Uyemura. "Despite this challenging economic environment, where others are cutting back on investments, we are able to double down for the benefit of our clients and make the future of fitness business ownership even better. I'm grateful to Altos for understanding and supporting our vision."

"With an authentic founding story and deep empathy for their customers, Dan and the PushPress team have built the best-in-class gym management software solution that empowers gym owners to better run their businesses," said Tae Yoon, Partner at Altos Ventures. "We are excited to support PushPress in uplifting gym owners and the entire fitness industry."

Mucker Capital Co-Founder and Partner, William Hsu added, "When we first evaluated PushPress, the passion they had for their customers really stood out. Upon interviewing hundreds of their clients, we found that PushPress had one of the highest customer satisfaction rates and advocacy of any company we've seen in the SMB software space."

About PushPress

Founded in 2013, PushPress is a next-generation boutique fitness management platform helping fitness business owners systemize, automate, and grow their businesses. PushPress has held true to its mission of being a champion for the fitness business owner, even before it became trendy. With a collective 50+ years of gym ownership on the team, PushPress understands the clients and space that they serve.

About Altos Ventures

Founded in 1996, Altos Ventures is a technology investment firm based in Silicon Valley. Through patient and pragmatic investing, Altos partners with early to growth stage technology companies operating in consumer and enterprise sectors, with the goal of building durable and compounding businesses over decades. As a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the SEC, Altos has a uniquely flexible, long-term, and concentrated approach to venture capital, supporting the full lifecycle of companies from inception to global growth and profitability. Altos has supported close to 200 companies around the world over its quarter-century history. For more info, please refer to www.altos.vc .

About Mucker Capital

Founded in Santa Monica, CA in 2011, Mucker Capital provides Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A capital and support for startups in Southern California and in other, similarly underfunded ecosystems outside Silicon Valley.

