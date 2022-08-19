Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences:

The Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference is being held at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Thursday, September 1st at 1:15 p.m. PT.

The Bank of America 2022 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference is being held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Wednesday, September 7th at 2:50 p.m. PT.

Investors and other interested parties may access live audio webcasts of the conference presentations by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Cogent

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 217 markets across 51 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

