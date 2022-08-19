"Ms. Marvel" Actor Matt Lintz Partners with G FUEL

Lintz joins G FUEL's roster of content creators as part of a long-term agreement

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – is pleased to announce that actor Matt Lintz (Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, AMC's The Walking Dead) has joined the brand's elite roster of content creators.

Actor Matt Lintz has joined G FUEL's elite roster of content creators. (PRNewswire)

"Becoming a member of the G FUEL team is a dream come true," said Lintz. "Growing up, playing games was a part of who I was, and who I still am today. To have the opportunity to be a part of a company who values gaming as much as I do is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can't wait to represent what it means to be a G FUEL partner!"

Lintz recently starred as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel's best friend Bruno Carrelli in the critically acclaimed Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel on Disney+. A longtime G FUEL fan and gamer, the 21-year-old regularly plays such games as Valorant, Apex Legends and MLB The Show 22, but Fortnite remains his all-time favorite title.

"When it comes to G FUEL partners, excitement and authenticity are incredibly important, and Matt Lintz brings both of those qualities to everything he does," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We're thrilled to welcome Matt into our passionate community of creators."

Lintz's partnership includes custom G FUEL content on his social media platforms as well as in-person appearances at retailers and fan events, including the following conventions:

Aug. 19 - 21 – Colorado Springs Comic Con, Denver CO

Sept. 30 . - Oct 1 – SiouxperCon, Sioux Falls, SD

Nov. 4 - 6 – Rhode Island Comic Con, Providence, RI

Dec. 3 - 4 – Wales Comic Con, Wales , UK

Now at GFUEL.com, fans can save 30% on their next order by entering Code "LINTZ" at checkout.

Keep your eyes on G FUEL and Lintz's social media platforms for updates on this exciting partnership!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 340,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners including the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Matt Lintz

Matt Lintz possesses range atypical from other actors his age. Being raised in an acting family of five he gained on set Film/Television experience early on in his life. Besides his recent Ms. Marvel television gig, Matt has been a regular on the Emmy-nominated drama The Alienist and AMC's The Walking Dead. Some of his film credits are Free State of Jones with Matthew McConaughey and Sony's Pixels with Adam Sandler, Kevin James and Peter Dinklage.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G Fuel