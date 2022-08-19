Trillium Community Health Plan Partners with Unite Us to Address Social Determinants of Health for Oregon Health Plan Members

Health Plan uses Connect Oregon platform to facilitate integrated healthcare services

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) is proud to announce its partnership with Unite Us , a leading technology company connecting health and social care services, to further enhance the health plan's ability to collaborate with providers and local community-based organizations to provide integrated healthcare services for Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members in Lane, western Linn, western Douglas, Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties.

The Connect Oregon network, powered by Unite Us, is a coordinated care network of health and social service providers. Partners in the network are connected through the Unite Us Platform, an integrated, HI-TRUST-certified social care infrastructure helping providers and community-based organizations address social determinants of health and advance health equity. Trillium's care managers and member services staff will use the Connect Oregon network to efficiently coordinate care for OHP members, ensuring their access to needed services and supports.

"At Trillium, we are committed to ensuring our members have access to equitable, culturally sensitive care that addresses their whole health. This can mean helping members schedule preventive check-ups with their primary care providers; referring them to organizations that have safe, stable housing options; or connecting them with agencies that provide free or low-cost meal delivery services," said Sarah Brewer, Plan President and CEO, Trillium Community Health Plan. "Through the Connect Oregon network, we can facilitate engagement with a variety of services for our members while actively collaborating with our provider and community partners to assist if more care is needed along the way."

In alignment with Trillium's health equity strategy, the health plan will analyze metrics from the platform to track health outcomes and inform future partnerships and initiatives designed to invest resources where they are most needed, continuing to transform community health for all Oregonians.

"The collective goal of our partnership with Trillium Community Health Plan is to effectively increase equitable access to care for Oregonians regardless of circumstance," said Celia Higueras, State Network Director at Unite Us. "Trillium and Unite Us will work together to redefine the quality, impact, and intersection of health and social care across this community."

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan serves Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services for OHP members. For more information, please visit our website .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us' end-to-end solution, providers across sectors identify social care needs, send and receive secure, electronic referrals, report on tangible outcomes, and transform payment models within a secure and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' community engagement teams build sustainable partnerships with local organizations to ensure networks have solid foundations, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities address social determinants of health and advance health equity. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

