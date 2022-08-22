Blackbaud Acquires Kilter, an Activity-Based Engagement App

The Addition of Kilter Will Give Blackbaud's Nonprofit and Corporate Customers New Ways to Engage Their Audiences Through Everyday Health and Wellness Activities

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that it has acquired Kilter. The acquisition will allow Blackbaud to expand activity-based peer-to-peer fundraising engagement, to support activity-based health and wellness initiatives for socially responsible companies, and to grow the ways individuals can connect with the causes they care about most through the activities they love.

Kilter is an intuitive, gamified, activity-based engagement app boasting virtually limitless activity type choices. Kilter expands activity-based engagement beyond the familiar options of running, walking and cycling, enabling users to track new, popular and personally relevant activities, from pickleball to meditation to motorcycling and more.

Blackbaud will leverage Kilter to support activity-based fundraising for Blackbaud TeamRaiser®, the market's most powerful event-based fundraising software, offering a robust set of capabilities for nonprofit organizations hosting events. With the addition of Kilter's intuitive app, Blackbaud will offer an unmatched experience for event participants, meeting their new expectations for digital engagement and for event experience, while enabling nonprofit customers to drive fundraising growth and expansion. Kilter will also support activity-based health and wellness activities for Blackbaud's YourCause® CSRconnect® platform, a leading solution for employee engagement leveraged by companies in support of their social responsibility goals.

"Activity tracking, like logging workouts, sharing goals, and exchanging virtual encouragement with friends, is quickly becoming part of daily routine for millions of people around the world and an essential part of peer-to-peer fundraising," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Our acquisition of Kilter will allow us to serve nonprofits by expanding the ways they can engage with their supporters to prepare for their existing fundraising walks, runs and rides, and to create totally new types of engagement opportunities that aren't tied to a specific date or place. It will also provide a unique solution for companies as employers take a more active role in supporting their employees' health and wellness pursuits across remote and distributed workforces."

"Blackbaud powers many of today's largest and most complex activity-based fundraising events through Blackbaud TeamRaiser and enables Fortune 500 companies to engage employees through YourCause CSRconnect," said Jerry Needel, vice president of innovation and incubation, Blackbaud. "This acquisition reflects our commitment to bring innovative capabilities and a leading mobile app experience to our customers—delivering solutions that help them reach their goals as quickly as possible."

Kilter's features include:

Extensive support for 60+ different physical and virtual activities from yoga to motorcycle rides to healthy eating, with the ability for users to create new activity categories on demand

Gamification that drives deeper engagement by helping event participants connect with and support one another, as well as motivating individual users

Integrations with fitness trackers that event participants are already using, including Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more, and the ability to incorporate data from external platforms like Peloton and Strava

"Kilter enables nonprofits to turn their supporters' everyday health and wellness activities into opportunities to raise money for their cause," said Seth Braddock, founder and CEO, Kilter. "We couldn't have found a more perfect home for Kilter than Blackbaud, a global leader in software solutions for social good and a team that shares our passion for empowering people to engage in ways that matter to them."

Kilter's activity tracking app will be offered as a feature to Blackbaud TeamRaiser customers with no additional subscription fees and will be available in the coming months, ahead of spring 2023 events. In the future, Blackbaud also plans to extend Kilter's capabilities to YourCause CSRconnect customers, with integration to YourCause CSRconnect coming later in 2023. The app will be introduced to select customers in late 2022.

