Inpixon Achieves FCC, ISED Certifications and Establishes CE Status for Inpixon Swarm Chirp V3

RTLS Transceiver Enables Concurrent Location Tracking, Ranging, and Data Communication in a Single, Integrator-Ready Module

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon ® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced that its Inpixon Swarm Chirp V3 RF transceiver module received a Grant of Equipment Authorization certification from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and a certificate from ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development) Canada. The company also signed a CE declaration of conformity confirming the product passed RED, EMC and LVD tests.

(PRNewsfoto/Inpixon) (PRNewswire)

"We continue to achieve key third-party certifications for our products," noted Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We believe these certifications not only validate our solutions meet high industry standards but also accelerate our customers' evaluation and purchase process. Our compact yet powerful Inpixon Swarm Chirp can be used in industrial and corporate settings to enable real-time asset tracking, worker safety, vehicle collision avoidance and more, making it an excellent fit for the large and fast-growing RTLS market."

According to research firm MarketsandMarkets, RTLS solutions are being increasingly deployed in supply chain operations of different industries to save time and minimize errors while improving the inventory turnover ratio, thereby saving costs and increasing return on investment. The RTLS market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 12.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.5%.

The Inpixon Swarm Chirp is a 2.4 GHz chirp transceiver module that seamlessly integrates into custom real-time location system (RTLS) devices, enabling long-range RTLS capable of up to 1,000 meters, far exceeding the 300-500 meter range of traditional devices. The module includes embedded sensors that provide 3D acceleration and temperature readings. Its small form factor, low power consumption and long-range make it suitable for wearable and mountable IoT devices for personnel, equipment, and asset tracking to support safety and productivity-enhancement use cases.

"With its on-board microcontroller unit, 2.4 GHz RF chirp transceiver, 3D accelerometer, temperature sensor, and universal asynchronous receiver/transmitter (UART), our Inpixon Swarm Chirp module can drastically cut the time-to-market for our integrator partners," commented Adam Benson, chief technology officer at Inpixon. "We have already deployed tens of thousands of V2 modules and believe with its easy integration and versatility, we can deploy mass quantities of V3 modules into both current markets and additional markets and use cases where chirp products are advantageous."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Inpixon Contacts

General inquiries:

Inpixon

Email: marketing@inpixon.com

Web: inpixon.com/contact-us

Investor relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: INPX@crescendo-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inpixon