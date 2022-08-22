Paul Skiermont Again Named to List of Best Lawyers in America

Dallas attorney honored for intellectual property litigation

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Paul J. Skiermont has been named among the top lawyers in the nation with his inclusion in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Honored in the area of Intellectual Property Litigation, the co-founder and partner of Skiermont Derby LLP maintains a national litigation practice, representing companies in disputes involving complex science and technology, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, telecommunications, aerospace, speech recognition and consumer electronics. During the past decade, the firm has developed a reputation for taking on some of the most challenging technology issues, while successfully litigating and explaining elaborate technical concepts before juries across the nation.

Most recently Mr. Skiermont and the firm successfully invalidated a Novartis' patent at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that will help facilitate the introduction of low-cost generic versions of Gilenya® prescribed to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a sophisticated peer review survey process, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and legal practice area.

The complete listing of The Best Lawyers in America is available at https://www.bestlawyers.com.

Skiermont Derby LLP represents clients in complex IP and commercial litigation in Texas, California, and throughout the nation. The firm's experience includes matters involving patents, trademarks, unfair competition, antitrust, breach of contract, and business torts – as well as entertainment, employment, and securities litigation.

