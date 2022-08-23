David's Bridal Named on Forbes Best Employers for Women 2022 List

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, has been recognized as one of Forbes Best Employers for Women of 2022. This renowned award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista's methodology ensures the highest quality and validity of rankings. These results are based an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 employees. The survey is based on a variety of criteria including working conditions, diversity, and how likely employees are to recommend their employer. Statista also asked female respondents to rate their employers on criteria such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. Representation at the executive and board levels were also factored into the final score.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as one of the best employers for women among many other notable brands," said Jim Marcum, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Our workforce, comprised of over 90% women, emulates our brand values of Celebrate, Innovate, Design, Personalize, and Kindness daily and represent the very best of who we are and what we believe in. We have the privilege of serving millions every year for life's magical moments and we are who we serve."

David's Bridal has responded to the evolving needs of the modern bride by offering unparalleled customer service and the most expansive product offerings in the industry, resulting in world class Net Promoter Scores month over month. Vowing to walk alongside her throughout the entire planning experience, David's has unveiled innovative solutions to enhance the customer shopping journey, both in-store and online. In the past year alone, David's launched Guaranteed in Stock Bridesmaids collection, a comprehensive mobile planning app, 24/7 customer service, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty with exclusive member pricing, an exclusive limited-time collaboration with celebrity fashion designer DanielXDiamond and announced the asset acquisitions of premier online wedding destinations, Forever Bride and Anomalie to better serve its customer at every touchpoint and continue to rapidly disrupt the bridal and special event space.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry and Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

