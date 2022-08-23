KLA Announces Upcoming Investor Webcasts

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced webcasts for upcoming investor conferences:

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 – 2 nd Annual Evercore ISI Technology Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 – Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 – Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at 10:45 a.m. PT

The live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/ and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

