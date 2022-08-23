Panasonic Announces New EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty Covering Solar Panels and Battery Storage

Homeowners can now experience worry-free protection on their entire solar energy system from one of America's most trusted brands

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced a new warranty for customers who purchase a complete solar system consisting of Panasonic solar panels and its EverVolt® 2.0 Energy Storage System (ESS), the newest innovation in its Total Home Energy Solutions portfolio.

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

The EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty is the first warranty from Panasonic to bundle protection for the EverVolt 2.0 ESS with coverage of a solar panel system. It offers new levels of comprehensive protection for customers, covering product, performance and labor across all major system components:

25 years 1 for Panasonic solar panels

25 years 1 for racking system

10 years 2 for inverter

10 years2 for Panasonic EverVolt® 2.0 ESS

The new warranty is one of the best in its class for homeowners, proving Panasonic's commitment to the EverVolt 2.0 home battery storage system and Total Home Energy Solutions. With more than a century of stability, 40 years of solar power R&D and rigorous quality testing, Panasonic offers total system protection and worry-free solar energy.

"With the EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty, we can uniquely provide homeowners a broader range of protection that covers their entire solar and energy storage system to enhance their investment," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Home battery storage is gaining popularity among homeowners looking for independence from the power grid, and is now an integral part of the solar electricity system. With our warranty covering product, performance output, and parts and labor, they can rest assured that their solar energy investment will be fully protected."

The EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty is ideal for customers seeking comprehensive coverage of their solar panels and EverVolt 2.0 energy storage system. It joins the Panasonic AllGuard Solar System Warranty, which provides comprehensive coverage for customers who purchase a solar panel system without battery storage. Customers who buy a standalone EverVolt 2.0 ESS are eligible for a 10-year product, performance and labor warranty when installed by a Certified EverVolt Installer.

A result of Panasonic's ongoing commitment to developing advanced solar and energy storage technologies, EverVolt 2.0 ESS, available in January 2023, offers enhancements for greater customization, and features a convenient modular footprint and weatherproof design. The design allows energy-conscious homeowners to tailor their energy storage solution to their needs.

For more information on EverVolt 2.0, visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/evervolt.

1 Must be installed by a Panasonic authorized solar installer.

2 Must be installed by a Panasonic Certified EverVolt storage installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America