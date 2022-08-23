Radiate Holdco, LLC to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiate Holdco, LLC ("Radiate") announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 26, 2022. The dial-in information for the call will be posted to Radiate's secure investor website. During the conference call, representatives of Radiate will discuss and answer questions concerning the company's business and financial matters.

Access to the financial results and conference call will be limited to holders and beneficial owners of the Notes, qualified prospective investors in the Notes, holders of Radiate's term loan, and certain security analysts and market makers. Radiate will post all of its reports required to be furnished pursuant to the Indenture governing the Notes on its secure investor website maintained by Intralinks. Reports will also be posted to Syndtrak for term loan holders. If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to, the secure investor website, please contact Radiate's contact below.

Contact details:

Radiate Contact: Jamie Hill, SVP Finance & Treasury

Telephone: 301-531-2720

Email: James.Hill@rcn.net

View original content:

SOURCE Radiate Holdco, LLC