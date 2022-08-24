ATRenew Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATRenew Inc. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total net revenues grew by 14.9% to RMB2,145.7 million ( US$320.3 million ) from RMB1,867.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Loss from operations was RMB168.2 million ( US$25.1 million ), compared to RMB507.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) [1] was RMB42.3 million ( US$6.3 million ) compared to an adjusted loss from operations of RMB51.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Total Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV [2] ") increased by 10.3% to RMB8.6 billion from RMB7.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. GMV for product sales increased by 15.8% to RMB2.2 billion from RMB1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. GMV for online marketplaces increased by 8.5% to RMB6.4 billion from RMB5.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Number of consumer products transacted[3] remained flat at 7.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.

"Number of consumer products transacted" represents the number of consumer products distributed to merchants and consumers through transactions on the Company's PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates in a given period, prior to returns and cancellations, excluding the number of consumer products collected through AHS Recycle; a single consumer product may be counted more than once according to the number of times it is transacted on PJT Marketplace, Paipai Marketplace and other channels the Company operates through the distribution process to end consumer.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ATRenew, commented, "Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 resurgence, our quarterly revenue surpassed the guidance we provided, as our team proactively adjusted our operations to adapt to changes. Although our business is facing short-term headwinds from the pandemic, we firmly believe that the demand for electronic device recycling, trade-in, and other value-added services will grow concurrently with the long-term development of the circular economy in China. Going forward, we will continue to focus on executing our city-level integration strategy while constantly increasing the penetration of our recycling offerings. At the same time, we will maintain our investment in automation to improve cost efficiency. Furthermore, we will increase strategic investment in category expansion and corresponding capabilities while continuing to provide consumers with more diverse and convenient recycling services."

Mr. Rex Chen, the Chief Financial Officer of ATRenew, added, "The pandemic has disrupted domestic consumption and adversely impacted our self-operated store business as well as marketplace transactions. Facing such challenges, we responded nimbly by adjusting our operating strategy and implementing cost control measures. As a result, our losses narrowed compared with the same period of last year. Since June, when cities including Shanghai and Beijing resumed normal production and daily life, our self-operated recycling and trade-in businesses went on a visible path to recovery. In addition, as of June 30, 2022, we have sufficient cash reserves to support our business in the face of a dynamic operating environment. Looking ahead, we plan to tap into new categories and further generate synergies from our city-level integration strategy. We look forward to expanding our market share and delivering long-term value to shareholders and society."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results



REVENUE

Total net revenues increased by 14.9% to RMB2,145.7 million (US$320.3 million) from RMB1,867.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net product revenues increased by 15.6% to RMB1,854.1 million ( US$276.8 million ) from RMB1,603.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the sourcing volume and the corresponding sales of pre-owned consumer electronics through Paipai Marketplace and the Company's overseas channels.

Net service revenues increased by 10.3% to RMB291.6 million ( US$43.5 million ) from RMB264.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increases in transaction volume and monetization capability of PJT Marketplace.

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Operating costs and expenses decreased by 2.2% to RMB2,327.4 million (US$347.5 million) from RMB2,379.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Merchandise costs increased by 18.5% to RMB1,653.8 million ( US$246.9 million ) from RMB1,395.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the growth in product sales.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 0.1% to RMB275.2 million ( US$41.1 million ) from RMB275.5 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation expenses as the Company recognized more expenses with IPO condition in the same period of last year which was offset by the increases in operation center related expenses and personnel cost which were in line with the Company's business growth.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 7.2% to RMB293.4 million ( US$43.8 million ) from RMB316.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to (i) a decrease in sales promotion and coupon expenses as a cost control measure during the resurgence of the COVID-19 variants; and (ii) the decrease of share-based compensation expenses as the Company recognized more expenses with IPO condition in the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 85.4% to RMB45.2 million ( US$6.8 million ) from RMB310.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of share-based compensation expenses as the Company recognized more expenses resulting from share-based awards granted with an IPO condition in the second quarter of 2021.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 27.1% to RMB59.7 million ( US$8.9 million ) from RMB81.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the recognition of share-based compensation expenses resulting from options granted to employees with an IPO condition compared to the second quarter of 2021.

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Loss from operations decreased by 66.8% to RMB168.2 million (US$25.1 million) from RMB507.3 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), excluding amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from assets and business acquisitions and recognition of share-based compensation expenses resulting from options and restricted stock units granted to employees, decreased by 17.1% to RMB42.3 million (US$6.3 million) from RMB51.0 million in the same period of 2021.

NET LOSS

Net loss was RMB125.3 million (US$18.7 million), compared to RMB505.7 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[1] was RMB13.2 million (US$2.0 million), compared to RMB59.7 million in the same period of 2021.

BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were RMB0.78 (US$0.12), compared to RMB13.47 in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (non-GAAP)[1] were RMB0.08 (US$0.01), compared to RMB1.59 in the same period of 2021.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND FUNDS RECEIVABLE FROM THIRD PARTY PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and funds receivable from third party payment service providers increased to RMB2,594.1 million (US$387.3 million) as of June 30, 2022, from RMB2,421.9 million as of December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects its total revenues to be between RMB2,500.0 million and RMB2,550.0 million. This forecast only reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Environment, Social, and Governance

On June 9, 2022, ATRenew published its second annual environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") report (the "Report") incorporating the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations, a framework set by the G20's Financial Stability Board, for the first time. In the Report, the Company explores the climate-change-related opportunities and challenges it faces in its operation and reuse of pre-owned electronic devices through the perspectives of governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.

In order to help quantify its commitment to ESG, the Company has leveraged the Circular Footprint Formula for the first time to disclose its contribution of 464,000 metric tons of green-house gas emission reductions through reusing pre-owned mobile phones in 2021.

Recent Development

On December 28, 2021, ATRenew announced a share repurchase program, effective immediately, to repurchase up to US$100 million of its shares over a twelve-month period. During the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased 2,881,811 American depositary shares ("ADSs") in the open market at an average price of US$3.14 per ADS, with a total cash consideration of US$9.0 million. As at the end of the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 7,635,651 ADSs for approximately US$31.5 million under its share repurchase program.

ATRENEW INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)































As of December 31,



As of June 30,





2021



2022





RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents



1,356,342





1,215,953





181,537

Restricted cash



150,000





—





—

Short-term investments



510,467





1,030,682





153,877

Amount due from related parties, net



410,088





139,043





20,759

Inventories



478,751





673,444





100,543

Funds receivable from third party payment service providers



405,095





347,468





51,876

Prepayments and other receivables, net



840,102





697,237





104,095

Total current assets



4,150,845





4,103,827





612,687

Non-current assets:























Long-term investments



241,527





234,457





35,004

Property and equipment, net



103,843





115,467





17,239

Intangible assets, net



1,075,811





913,693





136,411

Goodwill



1,803,415





1,819,926





271,708

Other non-current assets



127,321





91,234





13,619

Total non-current assets



3,351,917





3,174,777





473,981

TOTAL ASSETS



7,502,762





7,278,604





1,086,668

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:























Short-term borrowings



94,999





146,370





21,852

Accounts payable



41,311





66,894





9,987

Contract liabilities



211,964





304,867





45,516

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



296,627





387,508





57,853

Accrued payroll and welfare



105,787





79,654





11,892

Amount due to related parties



73,976





53,440





7,978

Total current liabilities



824,664





1,038,733





155,078

Non-current liabilities:























Operating lease liabilities, non-current



34,501





37,109





5,540

Deferred tax liabilities



223,138





196,106





29,278

Total non-current liabilities



257,639





233,215





34,818

TOTAL LIABILITIES



1,082,303





1,271,948





189,896

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



6,420,459





6,006,656





896,772

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,502,762





7,278,604





1,086,668



ATRENEW INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)































Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2021



2022



2021



2022





RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues















































Net product revenues



1,603,419





1,854,133





276,815





2,913,966





3,763,065





561,811

Net service revenues



264,297





291,586





43,533





468,181





589,158





87,959

Operating expenses (1)(2)















































Merchandise costs



(1,395,358)





(1,653,834)





(246,911)





(2,491,054)





(3,293,856)





(491,760)

Fulfillment expenses



(275,525)





(275,201)





(41,086)





(498,544)





(571,421)





(85,311)

Selling and marketing expenses



(316,295)





(293,405)





(43,804)





(538,875)





(601,199)





(89,757)

General and administrative expenses



(310,280)





(45,227)





(6,752)





(339,688)





(90,185)





(13,464)

Technology and content expenses



(81,903)





(59,726)





(8,917)





(137,402)





(123,265)





(18,403)

Total operating expenses



(2,379,361)





(2,327,393)





(347,470)





(4,005,563)





(4,679,926)





(698,695)

Other operating income, net



4,369





13,447





2,008





4,730





24,688





3,686

Loss from operations



(507,276)





(168,227)





(25,114)





(618,686)





(303,015)





(45,239)

Interest expense



(5,513)





(2,516)





(376)





(12,065)





(3,519)





(525)

Interest income



1,013





2,053





307





4,433





3,777





564

Fair value change in warrant liabilities



(9,242)





—





—





(9,242)





—





—

Other (loss) income, net



(4,862)





32,739





4,888





(3,948)





(5,884)





(878)

Loss before income taxes



(525,880)





(135,951)





(20,295)





(639,508)





(308,641)





(46,078)

Income tax benefits



19,460





13,876





2,072





38,919





26,989





4,029

Share of gain (loss) in equity method investments



735





(3,175)





(474)





123





(4,950)





(739)

Net loss



(505,685)





(125,250)





(18,697)





(600,466)





(286,602)





(42,788)

Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares



—





—





—





(508,627)





—





—

Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of the Company



(505,685)





(125,250)





(18,697)





(1,109,093)





(286,602)





(42,788)

Net loss per ordinary share:















































Basic



(13.47)





(0.78)





(0.12)





(39.30)





(1.78)





(0.27)

Diluted



(13.47)





(0.78)





(0.12)





(39.30)





(1.78)





(0.27)

Weighted average number of shares

used in calculating net loss per ordinary share















































Basic



37,552,443





161,498,812





161,498,812





28,219,382





161,374,917





161,374,917

Diluted



37,552,443





161,498,812





161,498,812





28,219,382





161,374,917





161,374,917

Net loss



(505,685)





(125,250)





(18,697)





(600,466)





(286,602)





(42,788)

Foreign currency translation adjustments



2,427





(10,885)





(1,625)





2,152





(10,386)





(1,551)

Total comprehensive loss



(503,258)





(136,135)





(20,322)





(598,314)





(296,988)





(44,339)

Accretion of convertible redeemable preferred shares



—





—





—





(508,627)





—





—

Total comprehensive loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders



(503,258)





(136,135)





(20,322)





(1,106,941)





(296,988)





(44,339)



ATRENEW INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)





Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2021



2022



2021



2022





RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:















































Fulfillment expenses



(42,491)





(7,518)





(1,122)





(42,491)





(22,281)





(3,326)

Selling and marketing expenses



(26,264)





(4,147)





(619)





(26,264)





(19,553)





(2,919)

General and administrative expenses



(282,070)





(16,401)





(2,449)





(282,070)





(32,984)





(4,924)

Technology and content expenses



(27,580)





(5,170)





(772)





(27,580)





(9,729)





(1,453)

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting

from assets and business acquisitions as follows:















































Selling and marketing expenses



(76,258)





(91,126)





(13,605)





(152,517)





(176,881)





(26,407)

Technology and content expenses



(1,580)





(1,580)





(236)





(3,160)





(3,160)





(472)



Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share and otherwise noted)



















Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,





2021



2022



2021



2022





RMB



RMB



US$



RMB



RMB



US$

Loss from operations



(507,276)





(168,227)





(25,114)





(618,686)





(303,015)





(45,239)

Add:















































Share-based compensation expenses



378,405





33,236





4,962





378,405





84,547





12,622

Amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from

assets and business acquisitions



77,838





92,706





13,841





155,677





180,041





26,879

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)



(51,033)





(42,285)





(6,311)





(84,604)





(38,427)





(5,738)

Net loss



(505,685)





(125,250)





(18,697)





(600,466)





(286,602)





(42,788)

Add:















































Share-based compensation expenses



378,405





33,236





4,962





378,405





84,547





12,622

Amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost resulting from

assets and business acquisitions



77,838





92,706





13,841





155,677





180,041





26,879

Fair value change in warrant liabilities



9,242





—





—





9,242





—





—

Less:















































Tax effects of amortization of intangible assets and deferred cost

resulting from assets and business acquisitions



(19,460)





(13,876)





(2,072)





(38,919)





(26,989)





(4,029)

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)



(59,660)





(13,184)





(1,966)





(96,061)





(49,003)





(7,316)

Adjusted net loss per ordinary share (non-GAAP):















































Basic



(1.59)





(0.08)





(0.01)





(3.40)





(0.30)





(0.05)

Diluted



(1.59)





(0.08)





(0.01)





(3.40)





(0.30)





(0.05)

Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share















































Basic



37,552,443





161,498,812





161,498,812





28,219,382





161,374,917





161,374,917

Diluted



37,552,443





161,498,812





161,498,812





28,219,382





161,374,917





161,374,917



