Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2022. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

